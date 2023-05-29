7 Things To Do This Summer In Canada So You Don't Miss A Single Moment Of Sunshine
Gear up for the best summer ever.
Summer's finally here, and so are the familiar smells of sunscreen, bug spray and barbecue that declare it's time to soak up the sunshine and enjoy all the activities that go with it.
From strolling with a cone of artisanal ice cream to days-long kayaking adventures, there's no shortage of fun things you can do under the sun this year.
And with Canada's hottest days on the horizon, Canadian Tire is the one-stop shop for everything you need to go full summer.
There, you can find a wide range of essentials for enjoying the season's best activities — from kayaking and camping to backyard fun like pool parties and grilling.
If you're not sure where to kick off your summer, take inspiration from these seven activities for all-day fun under the sun.
Find your perfect summer floatie
Nothing beats lazing about at the beach, in a pool or on a lake aboard a floatie while sipping your favourite summery drink. At Canadian Tire, you can find all sorts of fantastic floaties to make your summer dreams come true.
For example, this genius design combines the best things about floaties and hammocks, and this luxe floatie has you covered if you prefer to stay on the drier side.
There's also this super-sized floatie with room for you and your S/O to laze away the day and this happy orca who's ready to make your Free Willy fantasy come alive.
Chef it up on the barbecue
Anselm | Adobe Stock
For foodies, summer means it's time to grill. Everything from perfectly seared meats to crisp veggies tastes better when blessed with those criss-cross scorch marks.
If your love language is barbecue, consider investing in a beast of a grill this summer. There's also this versatile griddle that can cook anything from eggs to burgers, fajitas and more.
If you're ready to elevate your outdoor cooking game, check out this gas-powered portable pizza oven.
Get a little friendly competition going
@mississaugaroundnet | Instagram
Summer's a great time to try your hand (or foot) at different games.
For example, Spikeball is the perfect park sport where volleyball meets the classic four square. There's also cornhole, an iconic game that can be as competitive or chill as you like.
Whatever your vibe, your local Canadian Tire has loads of portable, easy-to-learn games to help you make the most of every second of sunshine.
Get in touch with nature on a camping trip
Chowing down on gooey s'mores while sharing stories under a starry sky is exactly what summer nights are meant for.
Whether you camp out in your newly furnished backyard or trek out to the wilderness, Canadian Tire has all the supplies you'll need — from tents to sleeping bags and even an insulated coffee maker.
For a crowd, you can grab a six-person tent that can pack down into its own handy carry bag. For a lightweight but still spacious option, this A-frame tent brings old-school camp vibes.
Explore hidden gems around your city by bike
Biking is a fun way to experience your area in a way you don't often see it. Plus, you can take all the stops you want with zero hassle (food truck tour anyone?).
For a leisurely ride through the city, Canadian Tire carries the Raleigh Dobson Comfort electric bike that hides its battery within the frame for a super-sleek everyday look. The motor kicks in when you pedal, giving you the extra juice you need to go full summer.
Breathe in the fresh air and soak up the vitamin D while also getting a nice workout. It's truly the best of all worlds
Reel in the catch of the day on a fishing trip
When you think of summer, do you picture yourself chilling on a boat? If yes, why not gather your best buds and make a sun-drenched day of it? You might end up catching dinner too.
If it's your first time fishing, you can find your rod, tackle and bag right at Canadian Tire. And if you're not one to play the waiting game, this handy-dandy fish finder will be your best friend.
Enjoy a peaceful day of kayaking
Being out on the open water is a peak summer activity. So grab some sunnies, slather on that sunscreen and enjoy a day of kayaking.
Canadian Tire has loads of vessels to choose from, including this inflatable kayak. It shrinks right down when not in use, and comes with a pump, two aluminum paddles and inflatable seats for a cozy ride.
Whether you prefer a relaxing day at the park or an adventurous hike in the mountains, there's no shortage of fun activities to enjoy under the sun this summer.
Whatever you have marked down on your to-do list, Canadian Tire has all the equipment you need, from camping gear to beach chairs and everything in between.
All that's left to do is get outside and go full summer!
