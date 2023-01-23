8 Things To Know About The US Nursing Degree That New Brunswickers Can Apply For Now
The province made a sweet deal for students in 2023.
If you’re thinking of studying nursing and you live in New Brunswick, you won’t want to miss this one-of-a-kind opportunity.
Thanks to a collaboration between the Government of New Brunswick and Beal University in Bangor, Maine, New Brunswickers can enrol in a unique Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BScN) program that will get you qualified and working in less than three years.
In 2023, up to 100 students will be offered a place in the program, which is loaded with serious perks, including guaranteed employment in New Brunswick after graduation, $6,000 in grants, remote learning and special tuition rates.
You can learn more about the program and apply on the Beal University website.
As well as being the home of Beal University, Bangor is where you can find the statue of the legendary giant lumberjack Paul Bunyan, as well as the appropriately-spooky house of novelist Stephen King.
If you’re from New Brunswick and see a future in nursing, this fast-tracked degree could get you there sooner. Here are some more awesome details about this unique program.
You don't have to pay American tuition rates
The US may be known for expensive tuition, but the New Brunswick students don’t have to worry about that.
The partnership has ensured that special rates will be given to New Brunswickers, making the cost similar to what you'd pay in Canada.
There's an RN job for you after you graduate
Graduates, like all nursing grads in New Brunswick, are guaranteed employment in New Brunswick. This opportunity with Beal will include a return-to-service contract for one year after graduation.
While other new grads might spend their last year fretting about finding a gig in their field, you'll have that business locked down already.
There's cash in it for you too
The Government of New Brunswick is giving their Beal University students incentive grants worth $6,000 to be paid out in two $3,000 installments in years two and three.
The grants are given to the nursing students who’ve signed their return-of-service agreement to work as a registered nurse in New Brunswick for a minimum of one year.
There's additional financial support available
As well as the incentive grant and competitive tuition fees, students enrolled in the program could also earn signing incentives of up to $10,000 from regional health authorities once they graduate.
You can choose when you want to start in 2023
Up to 100 New Brunswickers will be accepted into the program, and there are six different intakes all throughout 2023.
You'll get to do your clinical placements at home
To complete the training, students will do their clinical placements back in New Brunswick. You'll be supporting your local workforce and residents close to home, which is pretty sweet.
It embraces remote & in-person learning
When you’re living in New Brunswick and studying in Bangor, Maine, flexibility is important. To help you manage your schedule, the first year of the program is completely online.
When you do end up going to the Beal University campus for in-person classes, it’s only for a couple of days a week in the last two years.
You'll get an accelerated education
You read that right. By studying year-round you’ll be fully equipped to enter the nursing field by earning your Bachelor of Science in Nursing in less than three years. Compared with other comparable programs, you’ll be in the workforce making money a whole year earlier.
In 2023, you can make your career dreams come true with the help of this fast-tracked degree. It's an opportunity exclusive to folks in New Brunswick that you might not want to pass up.
If you want a future in nursing and you call New Brunswick home, get your application ready because those 100 spots won’t last.
To learn more about the Government of New Brunswick's partnership with Beal University, check out their website and follow them on Facebook,Twitter,Instagram or YouTube.
