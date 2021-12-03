Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
Sponsored Content
EN - Eat and Drink
recipes

9 Easy & Delicious Air Fry Toaster Oven Recipes You Can Make This Holiday Season

From roast chicken to s'mores and churros.

9 Easy & Delicious Air Fry Toaster Oven Recipes You Can Make This Holiday Season
Deborah Rainford | Unsplash, @madisonbarker | Instagram

Air fryers can cut your cooking time in half, but if you really want to step up your holiday dinner game this year, you'll want to add an air fry toaster oven to your wish list.

The latest kitchen must-have, air fry toaster ovens combine the best parts of an air fryer and a toaster oven to make your food extra crispy and delicious. They're compact too, but don't be fooled by their size: you can whip up everything from apple pie and s'mores to a full-sized chicken.

Plus, the air fry toaster oven's convection technology is a healthier alternative to deep-frying. By circulating air and venting out moisture, it can make perfectly crunchy meals fast.

Certain models, like the Crisp 'N Bake Air Fry Toaster Oven from Black+Decker, not only perform as an air fryer but also bake, broil, toast and keep food warm. When the festive season rolls around, it's multi-purpose kitchen gadgets like this that really shine.

Ready for some inspiration? All of these recipes can be made with Black+Decker's Crisp 'N Bake Air Fry Toaster Oven. If you don't already have one (and you don't want to wait to open your presents), you can pick one up at Walmart for $89.98.

Indulge In A Delicious Pumpkin Roll

Elena Veselova | Dreamstime

Don't listen to the naysayers — pumpkin season isn't over just yet. This pumpkin roll cake with cream cheese filling is a dream, and you'll never want it to end.

You can do it all in your air fry toaster oven too. Whip up your pumpkin spice batter, spread it on a 10-inch by 15-inch pan and bake it until it's cooked through.

The trick to a successful roll cake is to curl it into shape while it's still warm and let it cool before gently unrolling it, adding the cream filling and rolling it back up again.

Refrigerate your finished cake for at least an hour, and dust some powdered sugar on top when you're ready to serve.

Nothing beats the warm spices in pumpkin-flavoured desserts during the holiday season.

Cook Up A Whole Roast Chicken

Tim Douglas | Pexels

Who knew a roast chicken dinner could be this easy and delicious? Crispy on the outside, juicy on the inside — it's everything a whole roast should be.

All you have to do is place your whole seasoned chicken breast-side up in the baking pan and cook it at 350 F for 50-60 minutes or until the internal temperature reaches 165 F.

The Crisp 'N Bake Air Fry Toaster Oven can fit a 5-pound whole chicken, or you could use the same method to roast turkey breast for an extra-festive feast.

Whether you're cooking it for a family get-together or to prep for this week's chicken sandwiches, it doesn't get much easier than when you use an air fry toaster oven.

Make Fresh Air Fry Toaster Oven Churros Or Donuts

Courtesy of Black+Decker

Yes, you can make your own churros, and it's easier than you might think.

The key to tasty air-fried churros (aside from the delicious pastry) is an open-star tip on your pastry bag. This is what gives churros their recognizable grooves that also hold on to cinnamon, chocolate sauce or dulce de leche when it comes time to tuck in.

Once you've made your pastry, all you have to do is pipe the dough onto a greased air fry basket and create three-inch-long churros. Place the basket in the air fry toaster oven and cook for about eight minutes on the air-fry setting.

When the churros are finished, roll them in cinnamon and sugar and let them cool before serving.

Try A Squash & Goat Cheese Pizza

The Creative Bite

Pizza and your air fry toaster oven were made for each other, and this veggie pizza recipe is a must-try.

Use your crust of choice (naan is ideal, but premade bases or pita bread work too) and top it with cooked squash, sage, parmesan, honey, goat cheese and salt.

Air fry your homemade pizza for 5-8 minutes until the cheese is golden. You can also drizzle a little honey on top to really bring out those sweet and savoury flavours.

Bake A Classic Golden Apple Pie

Dilyara Garifulina | Unsplash

Apple pie never fails during the holidays (and all year round, let's be honest). This sweet and simple recipe will warm you from the inside out this winter.

After preheating your air fry toaster oven, make your filling of sliced apples, cinnamon, lemon juice and brown sugar. From there, roll out some chilled dough into a pie plate and fill the crust with your mixture.

To create a picture-perfect pie, fold and pinch the crust around the edge of the dish and decorate the top with slices of apple. Bake your lovely pie for about 35-40 minutes until the filling is soft and the pastry is golden.

Do you want cream or ice cream with that? (The answer is "both.")

Cook This Simple Stuffing Recipe

Elena Veselova | Dreamstime

Stuffing is a big holiday favourite in many households. This quick and easy recipe will save you much-needed time on the busiest of days.

Start by adding some breadcrumbs into a mixing bowl along with broth, butter and veggies. Place it into your air fry toaster oven basket to cook for about 10 minutes. Pop it open to stir the stuffing halfway through.

Once it's ready, season the stuffing with some salt and pepper (and whatever other spices take your fancy). Voilà!

Cozy Up With Some Air Fry Toaster Oven S'mores

Courtesy of Black+Decker

When it's a little bit chilly for a campfire, bring your s'mores inside. With your air fry toaster oven, you can make a whole batch at once.

This recipe involves enveloping graham cracker crumbs and chocolate in a parcel of crescent-roll dough and air frying them for six minutes. Brush the dough with some lightly whisked egg to make them golden brown.

While they cool down, heat up some marshmallow fluff and drizzle it over your s'mores bundles (or dip it into the fluff — whatever you prefer).

These recipes are all so tasty that you probably won't have leftovers, but if you do, the oven part of the Crisp 'N Bake Air Fry Toaster Oven allows you to reheat food for when you're craving a midnight snack or afternoon pick-me-up.

The Crisp' N Bake Air Fry Toaster Oven also includes an air fry basket, a bake and broil rack, a baking pan and an external crumb tray. It has the capacity to fit six slices of bread, a 12-inch pizza, and a nine-by-nine-inch pan.

With this small and mighty appliance, you'll never underestimate a toaster oven again.

You can buy Black+Decker's Crisp 'N Bake Air Fry Toaster Oven at Walmart. For more info, visit Black+Decker Appliances’ website.

You Could Win Free Ice Cream For A Year By Playing Ben & Jerry’s Canadian Digital Scavenger Hunt

A freezer full of Brownie Batter Core ice cream? Yes please!

@vancity.hungrycouple | Instagram, @itsjosheats | Instagram

If you've ever stood in front of the Ben & Jerry's section of the freezer aisle, you know the struggle that comes with choosing which delicious pint(s) to take home.

That decision is about to get even harder because there's something exciting in store (literally) for ice cream fans this summer, and it involves Ben & Jerry's most decadent pints yet.

Keep Reading Show less

This Chef Transformed A McDonald's Burger Into A Gourmet Meal & It Looks Fancy AF (VIDEO)

The fries end up in a blender though! 😱

danny.kim | TikTok , danny.kim | TikTok

McDonald's, but make it gourmet! A chef on TikTok transformed two cheeseburgers and some fries into a fancy-AF meal, and the process was pretty wild.

Rather than eat his McDonald's meal straight from the brown bag, TikTok user danny.kim took his food to his "chef friend" to transform it into a culinary masterpiece.

Keep Reading Show less

7 Money-Managing Tips Every Millennial Should Know, According To A Canadian Banking Professional

Stay smart with your money.

Armin Rimoldi | Pexels, Windows | Unsplash

Knowing how to manage your money can be tough. Personal finance isn't something that's typically taught in schools, and if you don't have a financially savvy person in your life, you might be left to figure it out on your own.

To help you learn more about money management and how to get more value from the things you do every day, Narcity got in touch with Erica Nielsen, Senior Vice President of Everyday Banking and Client Growth at RBC.

They spoke about tips to help you manage your money, and the launch of RBC Vantage — which gives you access to a comprehensive suite of benefits, interactive tools, rewards and savings available simply by having an RBC bank account.

Keep Reading Show less

Everlast Canada Is Hosting A Contest & You Can Win A Spot On Their Official Team

You can win $1,000 to use toward boxing equipment and much more.

@caleighfit | Instagram, @wall.st.co | Instagram

If you're into fitness, you probably already know that working up a sweat is about more than going through the motions. It's about channelling your inner fighter and becoming your best self, whether you're doing a workout or training for a competition.

With equipment from iconic names like Everlast, it's easy to train like a champion if you've got the ambition to go with it.

Keep Reading Show less