9 Easy & Delicious Air Fry Toaster Oven Recipes You Can Make This Holiday Season
From roast chicken to s'mores and churros.
Air fryers can cut your cooking time in half, but if you really want to step up your holiday dinner game this year, you'll want to add an air fry toaster oven to your wish list.
The latest kitchen must-have, air fry toaster ovens combine the best parts of an air fryer and a toaster oven to make your food extra crispy and delicious. They're compact too, but don't be fooled by their size: you can whip up everything from apple pie and s'mores to a full-sized chicken.
Plus, the air fry toaster oven's convection technology is a healthier alternative to deep-frying. By circulating air and venting out moisture, it can make perfectly crunchy meals fast.
Certain models, like the Crisp 'N Bake Air Fry Toaster Oven from Black+Decker, not only perform as an air fryer but also bake, broil, toast and keep food warm. When the festive season rolls around, it's multi-purpose kitchen gadgets like this that really shine.
Indulge In A Delicious Pumpkin Roll
Don't listen to the naysayers — pumpkin season isn't over just yet. This pumpkin roll cake with cream cheese filling is a dream, and you'll never want it to end.
You can do it all in your air fry toaster oven too. Whip up your pumpkin spice batter, spread it on a 10-inch by 15-inch pan and bake it until it's cooked through.
The trick to a successful roll cake is to curl it into shape while it's still warm and let it cool before gently unrolling it, adding the cream filling and rolling it back up again.
Refrigerate your finished cake for at least an hour, and dust some powdered sugar on top when you're ready to serve.
Nothing beats the warm spices in pumpkin-flavoured desserts during the holiday season.
Cook Up A Whole Roast Chicken
Who knew a roast chicken dinner could be this easy and delicious? Crispy on the outside, juicy on the inside — it's everything a whole roast should be.
All you have to do is place your whole seasoned chicken breast-side up in the baking pan and cook it at 350 F for 50-60 minutes or until the internal temperature reaches 165 F.
The Crisp 'N Bake Air Fry Toaster Oven can fit a 5-pound whole chicken, or you could use the same method to roast turkey breast for an extra-festive feast.
Whether you're cooking it for a family get-together or to prep for this week's chicken sandwiches, it doesn't get much easier than when you use an air fry toaster oven.
Make Fresh Air Fry Toaster Oven Churros Or Donuts
Yes, you can make your own churros, and it's easier than you might think.
The key to tasty air-fried churros (aside from the delicious pastry) is an open-star tip on your pastry bag. This is what gives churros their recognizable grooves that also hold on to cinnamon, chocolate sauce or dulce de leche when it comes time to tuck in.
Once you've made your pastry, all you have to do is pipe the dough onto a greased air fry basket and create three-inch-long churros. Place the basket in the air fry toaster oven and cook for about eight minutes on the air-fry setting.
When the churros are finished, roll them in cinnamon and sugar and let them cool before serving.
Try A Squash & Goat Cheese Pizza
Pizza and your air fry toaster oven were made for each other, and this veggie pizza recipe is a must-try.
Use your crust of choice (naan is ideal, but premade bases or pita bread work too) and top it with cooked squash, sage, parmesan, honey, goat cheese and salt.
Air fry your homemade pizza for 5-8 minutes until the cheese is golden. You can also drizzle a little honey on top to really bring out those sweet and savoury flavours.
Bake A Classic Golden Apple Pie
Apple pie never fails during the holidays (and all year round, let's be honest). This sweet and simple recipe will warm you from the inside out this winter.
After preheating your air fry toaster oven, make your filling of sliced apples, cinnamon, lemon juice and brown sugar. From there, roll out some chilled dough into a pie plate and fill the crust with your mixture.
To create a picture-perfect pie, fold and pinch the crust around the edge of the dish and decorate the top with slices of apple. Bake your lovely pie for about 35-40 minutes until the filling is soft and the pastry is golden.
Do you want cream or ice cream with that? (The answer is "both.")
Cook This Simple Stuffing Recipe
Stuffing is a big holiday favourite in many households. This quick and easy recipe will save you much-needed time on the busiest of days.
Start by adding some breadcrumbs into a mixing bowl along with broth, butter and veggies. Place it into your air fry toaster oven basket to cook for about 10 minutes. Pop it open to stir the stuffing halfway through.
Once it's ready, season the stuffing with some salt and pepper (and whatever other spices take your fancy). Voilà!
Cozy Up With Some Air Fry Toaster Oven S'mores
When it's a little bit chilly for a campfire, bring your s'mores inside. With your air fry toaster oven, you can make a whole batch at once.
This recipe involves enveloping graham cracker crumbs and chocolate in a parcel of crescent-roll dough and air frying them for six minutes. Brush the dough with some lightly whisked egg to make them golden brown.
While they cool down, heat up some marshmallow fluff and drizzle it over your s'mores bundles (or dip it into the fluff — whatever you prefer).
