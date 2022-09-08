9 Magical Ontario Trails That Are Like Taking A Stroll Through The Shire
Cue 'The Lord of the Rings' soundtrack!
If you've ever dreamed of visiting The Shire, then these Ontario hikes are worth checking out. You'll be whisked away to the fantastical world of Middle-earth as you explore meadows, rolling hills, and waterfalls.
Live you best hobbit life as you explore these spots that are straight out of The Lord of the Rings.
Felker's Falls
Price: Free
Address: Ackland St., Stoney Creek, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located in Felker’s Falls Conservation Area, this 22-metre ribbon waterfall will sweep you away to the majestic lands of Middle-earth. You can hike the nearby East Mountain Trail Loop, which will lead you past other cascades like Albion Falls.
Boyne Valley Provincial Park
Price: Prices vary
Address: Shelburne, ON
Why You Need To Go: Boasting lush forests, open fields, and rolling hills, this park makes it easy to imagine hobbit houses nestled amongst its grassy slopes.
Pinhey Forest
Price: Free
Address: Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This trail features towering trees that are straight out of a storybook. You can explore 6.4 kilometres of paths and even discover unique sand dunes.
Niagara Botanical Gardens
Price: Free
Address: 2565 Niagara Pkwy., Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: This 99-acre property has endless gardens to wander through, and it's Samwise Gamgee's dream come true. There are lots of walking paths to stroll along, as well as beautiful photo ops.
Hendrie Valley
Price: Parking fee may apply
Address: 444 Patricia Dr., Burlington, ON
Why You Need To Go: Situated in Grindstone Creek Valley, this scenic area has forested hills and trickling creeks. You can imagine you're in Hobbiton as you breathe in the fresh air and enjoy the landscape.
Pott's Falls
Price: Free
Address: 461 Wilsons Falls Rd., Bracebridge, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located in High Falls Park, this woodland waterfall belongs in a Tolkien book. Along the trail, you can discover 4 other cascades.
Limehouse Conservation Area
Price: Free
Address: 12169 Fifth Line, Limehouse, ON
Why You Need To Go: This majestic trail will take you through a lush forest filled with ruins. You can find a historic stone bridge crossing a creek that's worthy of a fairytale, but be sure to keep off the bridge and admire it from the path.
Thornton Bales Conservation Area
Price: Free
Address: 1260 19th Sideroad, King City, ON
Why You Need To Go: This spot is nicknamed "99 Steps" due to the long stairway that leads through the trees. It's a magical place to visit, especially during the fall.
Guelph Arboretum
Price: Free
Address: College Ave. E., Guelph, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can pretend you're Frodo as you stroll through woodlands, meadows, and gardens at this nature oasis.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.