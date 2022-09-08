Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
ontario hikes

9 Magical Ontario Trails That Are Like Taking A Stroll Through The Shire

Cue 'The Lord of the Rings' soundtrack!

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Woman walking along a path with a basket. Right: Waterfall in a forest.

Woman walking along a path with a basket. Right: Waterfall in a forest.

@jessvissuals | Instagram, @shahzad__alvi | Instagram

If you've ever dreamed of visiting The Shire, then these Ontario hikes are worth checking out. You'll be whisked away to the fantastical world of Middle-earth as you explore meadows, rolling hills, and waterfalls.

Live you best hobbit life as you explore these spots that are straight out of The Lord of the Rings.

Felker's Falls

Price: Free

Address: Ackland St., Stoney Creek, ON

Why You Need To Go: Located in Felker’s Falls Conservation Area, this 22-metre ribbon waterfall will sweep you away to the majestic lands of Middle-earth. You can hike the nearby East Mountain Trail Loop, which will lead you past other cascades like Albion Falls.

Website

Boyne Valley Provincial Park

Price: Prices vary

Address: Shelburne, ON

Why You Need To Go: Boasting lush forests, open fields, and rolling hills, this park makes it easy to imagine hobbit houses nestled amongst its grassy slopes.

Website

Pinhey Forest

Price: Free

Address: Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: This trail features towering trees that are straight out of a storybook. You can explore 6.4 kilometres of paths and even discover unique sand dunes.

Website

Niagara Botanical Gardens

Price: Free

Address: 2565 Niagara Pkwy., Niagara Falls, ON

Why You Need To Go: This 99-acre property has endless gardens to wander through, and it's Samwise Gamgee's dream come true. There are lots of walking paths to stroll along, as well as beautiful photo ops.

Website

Hendrie Valley

Price: Parking fee may apply

Address: 444 Patricia Dr., Burlington, ON

Why You Need To Go: Situated in Grindstone Creek Valley, this scenic area has forested hills and trickling creeks. You can imagine you're in Hobbiton as you breathe in the fresh air and enjoy the landscape.

Website

Pott's Falls

Price: Free

Address: 461 Wilsons Falls Rd., Bracebridge, ON

Why You Need To Go: Located in High Falls Park, this woodland waterfall belongs in a Tolkien book. Along the trail, you can discover 4 other cascades.

Website

Limehouse Conservation Area

Price: Free

Address: 12169 Fifth Line, Limehouse, ON

Why You Need To Go: This majestic trail will take you through a lush forest filled with ruins. You can find a historic stone bridge crossing a creek that's worthy of a fairytale, but be sure to keep off the bridge and admire it from the path.

Website

Thornton Bales Conservation Area

Price: Free

Address: 1260 19th Sideroad, King City, ON

Why You Need To Go: This spot is nicknamed "99 Steps" due to the long stairway that leads through the trees. It's a magical place to visit, especially during the fall.

Website

Guelph Arboretum

Price: Free

Address: College Ave. E., Guelph, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can pretend you're Frodo as you stroll through woodlands, meadows, and gardens at this nature oasis.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...