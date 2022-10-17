9 Quintessentially Canadian Fall Activities To Try With Your Friends
Autumnal vibes only.
For many, autumn marks a return to reality. The laid-back dog days of summer are traded out for fall deadlines, your favourite bathing suit replaced by that cozy cardigan. But this transition doesn't have to be boring — with the return of fall festivals and annual traditions, this is a super fun time for Canadians.
Even though it can be tempting to slow down right now, there are plenty of exciting activities to embrace as you get back into whatever routines may have fallen to the wayside during the warmer months.
Go For A Hike In The Bush
Is there anything more Canadian than roughin' it in the great outdoors? Explore a new trail or return to an old favourite with your BFF and celebrate the season with some fall foliage.
Bake A Tray Of Butter Tarts
While the earliest butter tart, the sugar pie, was likely brought here from France during Turtle Island's colonization, the popular pastry we know today is distinctly Canadian.
Is there anything yummier than a flaky, ooey-gooey butter tart? Google around to find the perfect recipe — then get ready to take over the kitchen!
Enjoy A Lighted Pumpkin Display
From Ontario’s Pumpkinferno to Pumpkins After Dark in Burnaby, there are so many iconic jack-o-lantern festivals across the country.
You won't regret swapping your typical pumpkin-patch visit with a spooky lighted pumpkin display. These surreal outdoor art exhibits use hand-carved pumpkins that’ll give you all the jack-o-lantern inspo (think dragons, celestial objects and more).
Watch A Spooky Canadian Cult Classic
There are plenty of nostalgic, locally produced horror films to enjoy (or shudder at).
Enjoy the cult classic, Ginger Snaps(werewolves and teen angst, anyone?) or get creeped out with slasher films like Black Christmas or My Bloody Valentine.
Navigate A Corn Maze
Fun fact: corn is one of the most widely planted vegetable crops in the country.There are tons of corn mazes to get lost in across Canada. There's even one in Ontario shaped like a Canadian-themed soccer ball! This classic activity’s an annual tradition for so many folks, and it’s perfect if you have lots of friends tagging along.
Go To A Carnival Or Fall Festival
The autumn harvest is cause for celebration — and there are a variety of harvest festivals, fall fairs and carnivals across the country worth checking out.Whether you decided to hit up your local farmers market, a night market or the latest trendy event, you’re in for a good time this year. Plus, there's always the tried-and-true Canadian classic, Halloween Haunt at Canada's Wonderland.
Go Car Camping (& Bring All The Plaid Flannels)
Often recognized as having one of the best autumnal landscapes in the world, the Canadian outdoors is begging to be witnessed this season (in a stereotypical plaid ensemble, of course).
Car camping is a cozy way to sleep under the stars. It's also comforting to retreat to your vehicle after a bonfire full of s'mores and spooky ghost stories.
Pick Some Apples
The McIntosh apple (a perfect variety for making homemade candy apples) was discovered by a Canadian and is often called the country's national apple.
Whether you're reaching for McIntosh or another variety, simply spending time on a local farm is a sweet fall activity. Bring a date or recruit your friends and bake an apple pie afterwards.
Take A Scenic Train Ride
Hopping aboard the renowned VIA Rail is a whimsical way to experience a bunch of fall colours and see a little more of the country.
You can add some autumnal spice to your weekend getaway by travelling to your destination by train. Sit back, relax and enjoy the charming sights you can only get in Canada.
