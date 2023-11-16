9 Thoughtfully Curated Gift Guides For Everyone On Your List
Gifts that keep on giving and support local businesses
Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or just want to discover unique local products year-round, Canadian Internet Registration Authority (CIRA) has your back with their annual small business .CA gift guide. CIRA is a national not-for-profit organization with a mission: to champion the Canadian internet and create a safer online environment.
This gift guide fosters a sense of community among Canadians, making it easy to support local businesses. By shopping locally, you're not only finding the perfect gift but also contributing to the growth and success of Canadian entrepreneurs.
Clothing & Accessories Gift Guide
From cozy loungewear to sustainable clothing and handcrafted leather accessories, they curated the best local stores to cater to every fashion enthusiast's desires. Whether it's bohemian-inspired boots for snowy walks or comfy-cozy hoodies and toques, they've got it all covered.
The Pet Lover's Gift Guide
Show your beloved furry friends some extra love with gourmet, Canadian-made food, stylish pet wear, top-notch accessories and quality toys. Local shops have everything to keep your fur baby's tail wagging. Because when it comes to being your best buddy, pets never cease to amaze.
The Parent & Kid's Gift Guide
Explore a world of joy, imagination, and wonder with gifts that delight both parents and kids. Relive those warm, fuzzy memories and create new ones with the little ones in your life. The expanded selection includes brilliant books, cozy clothes, and hand-crafted wooden toys and games. Make this season truly special!
The Foodie's Gift Guide
From delectable sweets to flavour-packed eats, artisanal snacks and a range of beverages for both adults and kids. Dive in, treat your loved ones and, why not, indulge in a sip or two and a few bites for yourself—it's the season to savour.
The Wellness Gift Guide
Give the gift of mindfulness to your loved ones, helping them recharge and thrive after a challenging year. Discover artisanal health and wellness treasures, from antioxidant elixirs to luxurious lavender soaps, or attain inner peace with eco-friendly yoga mats and outdoor healing experiences. Self-care begins here.
The Home & Living Gift Guide
Elevate your living space with home goods, custom art, décor, and more from these small Canadian businesses. These gifts are great for those who already have everything.
The Fun-Lover's Gift Guide
The festive season isn't complete without a great book, stunning art, or a pristine vinyl record. Think of this list as the ultimate playlist for gift ideas: artsy, clever and undeniably fun. Explore Canadian-produced artwork, handcrafted treasures, captivating books, entertaining board games, music discoveries and more!
The Nature & Outdoors Gift Guide
It's time to break away from the ordinary. These top Canadian nature and outdoor experience gifts will help your special someone infuse excitement into their winter routines. Whether it's strolling through a blooming lavender field, finding zen with a yoga session in the BC woods, or revving things up with a day at the track in a high-performance sports car, the possibilities are endless!
The Gift Box Gift Guide
Treat your special someone to a spa day in a box or indulge them with a selection of artisanal BBQ sauces and seasonings. It's a showcase of the finest Canadian-made gift boxes that will delight recipients of all ages, interests and personalities.
The.CA Small Business gift guide makes holiday shopping easier than ever. It's your ticket to celebrating local businesses and entrepreneurs during the holiday season. Because, let's face it, giving a gift feels better when it's local. It's a win-win!
