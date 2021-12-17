Trending Tags

A Couple Saw Bees Coming Out Of Their Shower & They Found A Huge Hive Hidden In The Wall

The bees were apparently very well bee-haved!

After noticing a few unwelcome bees in the shower, a Florida couple cracked open their wall and discovered a massive beehive hidden behind it.

Dan and Stephanie Graham of St. Petersburg, Florida, hired a local beekeeper, Elisha Bixler, to help get rid of the honeybees that had created a home in their shower wall, the Washington Post reports.

The 80,000 bees had built a 7-foot nest that was packed with about 100 pounds of honey, according to Bixler.

“There was honey everywhere: walls, floor, on my shoes, doorknobs,” Bixler said in an interview with the New York Times.
“I had to pull the wall down to the studs to get all of the comb out.”

@howsyourdayhoney3

Would you eat the honey? #beetok

The couple first contacted Bixler back in October, when the bees started coming into their home through cracks in the walls and eventually stung the husband, reported FOX 13.

The infestation wasn't a total surprise. A couple of years ago, Mr. Graham had torn down the walls of the same washroom and removed a hive. The Grahams later got some work done on their roof, which left some holes in their walls, and they suspect that's how the bees got in to rebuild.

The Grahams, their two kids and their dogs lived in harmony with the bees for a while, but they ended up contacting Bixler because they wanted to renovate their washroom.

“We both really love nature, and we love bees,” said Stephanie Graham. “We’re like, ‘We’ll leave you alone. You leave us alone.’ They were nice bees. So we were like, ‘Sure, go ahead, live in our shower.’”

The process of removing the beehive took Bixler more than five hours, and she says she got stung a couple of times in the process.

Once she found the queen bee, she placed her in a cage, which prompted many of the bees to follow because they naturally stuck with their queen.

Once Bixler had collected all the bees, she took them back to her bee farm where they would be safe from renovations.

