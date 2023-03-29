A Giant London Costco Just Opened & These 7 Deals Are Available To Shoppers Right Now
It's 20% larger than the previous location.
Get your shopping carts ready! A brand new Costco just opened in London Ontario and there are so many deals being offered into next month.
The new warehouse club at 3140 Dingman Drive officially opened its doors today, March 29, 2023 and is 20% larger than the previous location at 4313 Wellington Road South.
Costco ribbon cutting. Courtesy of Costco
The 151,642 square-foot store has wider aisles and a greater food selection, as well as a larger variety of specialty departments including an on-site bakery, expanded produce area, rotisserie chicken section, and more.
You'll also find a gas station with 24 pumps on four islands, expanded pharmacy, 12 checkout registers, a new self-checkout section and "more than 3,800 high-quality items at unbeatable value."
"We are thrilled about the opening of the new Costco Wholesale in South London," said London Mayor Josh Morgan in a press release.
"The new warehouse has created valuable employment opportunities for the region and will strengthen the local economy by offering a wider selection of goods and services to our residents and visitors."
The annual Costco fee is $120 per year and there's also an enhanced Executive Membership available with benefits including a 2% reward of up to $1,000 annually on qualifying Costco purchases.
There are a number of deals available until April 16 and here are some of the promotions you can shop for right now.
LG 75-inch TV
LG 75-inch TV
Price: $799.99 ($
1199.99)
Details: You can save $400 on a flat screen tv during Costco's opening promotions.
Body Glove Performer 11 stand-up paddle board
Body Glove Performer 11 stand-up paddle board
Price: $399.99 ($
499.99)
Details: Summer is just around the corner and if you're in need of a new paddle board then you can head to Costco and get $100 off this model.
Premier Protein high-protein shake
Premier Protein high-protein shake
Price: $32.99 ($
43.99)
Details: You can get a discount on chocolate and vanilla protein shakes until April 16, 2023. The pack comes with 18 drinks.
Conair Knot Dr. detangling hot air brush
Conair Knot Dr. detangling hot air brush
Price: $24.99 ($
49.99)
Details: This 7-piece set is $25 cheaper so if you're in the market for a new hair styler you might want to pick this up.
Henckels Modernist Knife Block Set
Henckels Modernist Knife Block Set
Price: $199.99 ($
249.99)
Details: This knife block is on sale for $50 cheaper and comes with 20 pieces.
Pelican Axoim Kayak
Pelican Axoim Kayak
Price: $399.99 ($
549.99)
Details: You can save $150 dollars on this kayak during Costco's opening promotions.
Leisure Line Adirondack chair
Leisure Line Adirondack chair
Price: $129.99 ($
169.99)
Details: Available in red and grey, this outdoor seat is on sale for $40 less than its usual price.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.