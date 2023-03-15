9 Costco Jobs Available Across Canada To Apply For That Could Pay Up To $30 An Hour
You don't need a high school diploma to get hired! 💸
There are so many positions being hired for at Costco locations all over the country and you could get paid up to $30 an hour.
For anyone who is interested in Costco jobs in Canada, you can find openings including pharmacy assistants, bakers, order pickers, cashier assistants, gas station attendants and more to apply for online.
When it comes to how much money you could make working at Costco Canada, employment site Indeed has shared the average salaries at Costco which range from around $12.94 to $31.21 per hour.
Though it's possible that some positions can pay more than those average hourly wages.
Also, annual salaries go from about $24,245 to $110,971 a year, according to Indeed.
Pharmacists can make $54.95 an hour, opticians can earn $27.42 per hour and pharmacy assistants can get $21.25 an hour.
At the wholesale retailer, hourly pay rates can be $15 for warehouse associates, $16.53 for front-end associates, $16.68 for merchandisers, and $16.92 for replenishment associates.
Service clerks can earn $17.70 an hour, stockers can get $18.17 per hour, bakers can make $18.99 an hour and deli associates can get $19.13 an hour.
Hourly pay is around $19.57 for order pickers, $21.96 for forklift operators and $29.52 for inventory control specialists, according to Indeed.
So, here are a few jobs at Costco locations all over Canada that you can apply for if you're looking for work right now!
Pharmacy Assistant
Location: Thorncliffe Park, ON
Who Should Apply: Costco is looking for someone who can assist the pharmacy by supporting tasks for processing, pricing and selling prescriptions, helping patients at the counter by retrieving prescriptions and processing transactions.
You'll also have to order and stock drugs, supplies, and over-the-counter and behind-the-counter merchandise.
A high school diploma or GED is preferred along with pharmacy experience but there are no strict education or experience requirements.
Stocker
Location: Various locations across Canada
Who Should Apply: A high school diploma or GED is preferred for this job that will have you stocking and maintaining merchandise that's for sale in the warehouse, cleaning and clearing aisles, and assisting shoppers.
Forklift/Power Equipment Operator
Location: Various locations in Alberta, Ontario and Quebec
Who Should Apply: Someone who can operate and maintain power equipment, such as a fork sit-down lift truck or electric pallet jack, to move and prepare goods around the depot.
While a high school diploma or GED is preferred, previous forklift driver experience is required along with the Costco Food Safety Certification – Level 1.
The Costco Power Equipment Operator certification is required within 30 days of starting the job.
Order Picker
Location: Various locations in Alberta, Ontario and Quebec
Who Should Apply: Someone who can pull merchandise from stock for Business Centre orders, load items onto a flat cart and/or pallet and transport them with a manual pallet jack, pack cooler and freezer items, and operate a pallet jack to load delivery trucks.
There are no education requirements but a high school diploma or GED is preferred.
Math skills are required and the Costco Food Safety Certification - Level 1 is required on your first day in the position.
The Costco Operation of Electric Pallet Jack Certification is an asset along with computer skills and stocker experience.
Baker
Location: Various locations across Canada
Who Should Apply: Costco is looking for bakers to prepare and bake a high volume of bakery products according to Costco formulas, handle industrial-sized ingredient containers, operate large power mixers, and monitor ovens.
While a high school diploma or GED is preferred and not necessary, the Food Safety Certification - Level 1 and baker experience is required.
Cashier Assistant
Location: Various locations across Canada
Who Should Apply: Someone who can pack shopper's orders into boxes and transfer items to a separate cart for cashiers, clean up, retrieve carts, restock merchandise and run for items.
A high school diploma or GED is preferred but there are no education or experience requirements.
Information Systems (IT User Support)
Location: Ottawa, ON
Who Should Apply: As the Service Desk Technician, you'll be the first point of contact for users with information systems-related problems, ensure problem resolution and provide follow-up to Costco users.
A high school diploma or GED is preferred and work experience in a call centre environment is an asset.
To get hired, you need customer service experience and the ability to write and speak in both English and French.
Experience with Costco operations or merchandising is an asset along with basic knowledge of warehouse hardware/equipment.
Meat Assistant
Location: Various locations across Canada
Who Should Apply: Costco is looking for someone to wrap and label meat products using a wrapping machine, stock display cases, and operate a meat grinder.
The Food Safety Certification - Level 1 is required on your first day on the job.
People with meat wrapping experience will be given preference. A high school diploma or GED is also preferred.
Gas Station Attendant
Location: Montreal, QC
Who Should Apply: Someone who can help customers, ensure the safety of the gas station area, and perform equipment maintenance.
A high school diploma or GED is preferred but a Fire Safety Certification is needed as required by the local or provincial government.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.