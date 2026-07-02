In the news today: U.S. on CUSMA, rainy Canada Day, heat wave, Portugal plays Croatia

A look at what's in the news for today
A look at what's in the news for today
Prime Minister Mark Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump speak at the G7 working luncheon in Evian-les-Bains, France, on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Writer

Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed …

U.S. not renewing trade agreement with Canada and Mexico in 'current form'

United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer says the country will not renew its trade deal with Canada and Mexico in its current form.

U.S. President Donald Trump had earlier said he was not keen on renewing, while Canada and Mexico had shown interest.

But the decision isn't causing much panic on this side of the border, with one Calgary-based analyst saying blowing past the July 1 deadline doesn't mean much — as long as there's dialogue.

Carlo Dade from the University of Calgary says some within the Trump administration have said the U.S. still values the trade deal, and he believes the president may be negotiating in public to gain leverage.

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A look at what's in the news for today Prime Minister Mark Carney flips a pancake at the Canada Day in Barrhaven celebrations in Ottawa, on Wednesday, July 1, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Keito Newman

Thunderstorms in Ottawa keep Carney from delivering Canada Day speech in Edmonton

Canada Day celebrations in the nation's capital fizzled out as the day went on due to bad weather.

A prolonged storm in Ottawa forced the capital region to cancel some official events, including the evening fireworks near Parliament Hill.

Prime Minister Mark Carney urged Canadians to remain united in a Canada Day speech delivered to several thousand people gathered for the national party at LeBreton Flats Park.

But Carney's plan to travel to Edmonton to deliver another Canada Day speech was nixed when the Ottawa storm kept his plane from taking flight. 

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A look at what's in the news for today People cool off at the newly opened East Wharf Dock on Canada Day in Ottawa amid a heat warning on Wednesday, July 1, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Keito Newman

Heat wave gripping much of Ontario, Quebec tracks east to Maritime provinces

The heat wave that's been bearing down on Ontario this week has shown no signs of letting up and has only spread further east.

Environment Canada has scores of heat warnings posted for most of Ontario and Quebec, and now stretching across to New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

The hot and humid conditions are expected to linger into the weekend.

The severe heat has also cancelled FIFA World Cup watch parties at Nathan Phillips Square, Toronto's City Hall, ahead of Portugal's faceoff against Croatia in a Round of 32 match at Toronto Stadium.

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A look at what's in the news for today Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (7) participates in a World Cup training session ahead of their match against Croatia in Toronto on Wednesday, July 1, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Portugal to meet Croatia in final World Cup match at Toronto Stadium

Portugal is set to meet Croatia tonight in a Round of 32 match at the FIFA men's World Cup in the final match of the international tournament to be held at Toronto Stadium.

The winner of the match will either take on Spain or Austria, who meet in a matinee earlier today.

If Portugal loses, it could likely be the last World Cup match for 41-year-old striker Cristiano Ronaldo and his legendary career.

Extreme weather could also play a factor, as a heat warning is in place for downtown Toronto, where the humidity at kickoff is expected to make it feel like 42 C.

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A look at what's in the news for today A gantry crane operator removes a container from a cargo ship while docked at port, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Shipping rates soar as retailers race to beat looming Trump tariffs

Maritime shipping costs are soaring to four-year highs thanks to fallout from tariff uncertainty and the Iran war, with potential repercussions for consumers.

Industry specialists say retailers and wholesalers are rushing to book shipments to get ahead of a potential fresh round of U.S. tariffs on dozens of countries expected near the end of July.

Judah Levine, head of research at shipping platform Freightos, says that surge in demand is pushing transport prices up.

Elevated fuel prices and reduced availability of vessels and crew because of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz also play a role in the higher costs.

Lisa McEwan, co-owner of customs brokerage Hemisphere Freight, says her clients are ordering everything from tables to televisions earlier than usual, and that customers will pay the price at the checkout counter.

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This report by The Canadian Press was first published Month Date, 20XX.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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