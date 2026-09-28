In the news today: six officers honoured, Quebec vote nears, Swift makes VMA history
Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed …
Police memorial recognizes six officers killed in the line of duty in 2026
Canadian flags flew at half-mast and the skirl of bagpipes rang out Sunday as hundreds of police officers marched onto the lawn on Parliament Hill to honour those who have fallen in the line of duty.
The Canadian Police and Peace Officers’ annual memorial service recognized five police officers and a correctional services officer who died this year.
Ontario Provincial Police officer Brandon Malcolm died in a single-vehicle crash in April, and his colleague Tarun Bali was fatally struck by a car in June.
Also honoured was Toronto police officer Marc Pinizzotto, Quebec provincial police officer Anais Fortin-Cozzens, Montreal police officer Mohamed Benreouane, and Edmonton corrections officer Nicolae Serban.
Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree said the ceremony is a chance to pay respects to fallen heroes, as well as their families who “paid the ultimate price for that sacrifice.”
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Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand speaks at a fireside conversation at the University of Ottawa, marking four years since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Anand hosting conference today on returning Ukrainian children from Russian abduction
Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand is co-hosting a global meeting in Toronto today aimed at advancing work to return Ukrainian children abducted by Russian officials.
In 2024, the Trudeau government co-launched with Ukraine an international coalition of nations working to return Ukrainian children abducted since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022.
Those efforts have led to the return of hundreds of children, and countries have expanded that work to include adult civilians and prisoners of war taken from parts of Ukraine occupied by Russia.
The two days of meetings involve ministers from European countries and non-governmental organizations, and are expected to hear from Ukrainians who returned from Russian captivity.
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Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, left, and Ontario Premier Doug Ford pose with a map of the Northern Shield pipeline proposal in Calgary on Monday, July 6, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Alberta, Ontario premiers set to share stage in Calgary to talk energy policy
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Ontario Premier Doug Ford are set to share the stage in Calgary today to talk energy.
The leaders will be in the city's downtown to talk about how to best get Canada's natural resources to market in a world of fluctuating politics and conflicts.
Smith has placed energy at the centre of her government's agenda, particularly the need to get more oil to the British Columbia coast and from there to markets in Asia.
It also comes as Canada navigates an ongoing tariff war with the United States.
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Quebec Conservative Leader Eric Duhaime waves to the crowd at a softball tournament while campaigning in Sainte-Brigitte-de-Laval, Que., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Quebec election campaign entering final week as voters start to cast early ballots
The Quebec election campaign is entering its final stretch, with leaders having a week left to pitch to voters ahead of election day on Oct. 5.
Voters can vote early today from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the second and final day of advance polling.
Those who attended advance polls on Sunday told The Canadian Press issues such as health care, the economy, language and the environment were central to their vote.
Talk of possible U.S. interference in the elections dominated the conversation on the campaign trail this weekend.
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Taylor Swift performs during the Eras Tour concert, in Vancouver, on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Taylor Swift becomes most-awarded artist in MTV VMAs history, dedicates top prize to Dolly Parton
Taylor Swift made history and Nirvana was awarded the 2026 Video Vanguard Award at the starry MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles.
Swift received the inaugural Artist Director Honors, making her the most-awarded artist in VMA history after being previously tied with Beyoncé for most wins.
She also took home the top prize of video of the year and in her acceptance speech dedicated the award to country music icon Dolly Parton.
Madonna opened the show at the Peacock Theater and was joined by her recent collaborators Sabrina Carpenter and Charli xcx.
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This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2026.
Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.