In the news today: jet search ends, Quebec votes, MPs return, daylight time debate
Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed …
U.S. Coast Guard suspends search for missing Ontario air ambulance
The Ontario company that owns the Canadian air ambulance that vanished off the coast of Nantucket says it's mourning the six souls aboard.
The Gulfstream jet and its four Canadian crew members were transporting a Bermudian patient and their family member from Bermuda to Boston when the plane lost contact early Saturday.
The U.S. Coast Guard later recovered debris from the plane 32 kilometres off the island of Nantucket, but says it suspended its search on Sunday after searching seven-thousand kilometres of ocean.
Hamilton-based Latitude Air Ambulance says the crew was dedicated to caring for others and that it will support their families and other workers in the coming days.
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From left, Québec Solidaire co-spokesperson Ruba Ghazal, Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, Coalition Avenir Québec Leader Christine Fréchette, Quebec Conservative Leader Éric Duhaime and Quebec Liberal Leader Charles Milliard pose before the start of a leaders debate in Montreal on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026. Quebec votes in a provincial election on Oct. 5, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Quebec voters heading to the polls for provincial general election
Voters in Quebec's 127 ridings head to the polls today to choose a new provincial government.
The Parti Québécois appears to be in the driver’s seat heading into an election that comes at the end of two straight Coalition Avenir Québec majority governments.
PQ Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon faces off against a large field that includes CAQ Leader Christine Fréchette, Liberal Leader Charles Milliard, Québec solidaire co-spokesperson Ruba Ghazal and Quebec Conservative Leader Éric Duhaime.
The leaders have criss-crossed the province over the last 40 days in a campaign that has been dominated by questions of economic uncertainty, cost of living and the looming prospect of a third sovereignty referendum.
Polls close across the province at 8 p.m., and Élections Québec says nearly a quarter of voters already cast their ballots in advance polls.
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Police officers open the back of a recovered truck during a press conference regarding Project 24K a joint investigation into the theft of gold from Pearson International Airport, in Brampton, Ont., on Wednesday, April 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
Trial set to begin for man accused in massive gold heist at Toronto's Pearson airport
A trial is set to begin in Brampton, Ontario, today for a man accused in one of the largest gold heists in Canadian history.
Parmpal Sidhu is charged with theft over $5,000 and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence in the 2023 heist that took place at Toronto's Pearson airport.
The trial comes soon after charges against two other men were dropped last month, and after a third man was sentenced this past spring to four years in prison.
Another person accused in the case — Archit Grover — is expected to face trial later this fall.
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The Peace tower is seen on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Monday, Sept. 21, 2026. Parliament resumes today following the summer recess. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
MPs return for break with debate set on key legislation and new bill on the table
Parliamentarians are back in Ottawa after their constituency week, with debate on a key piece of legislation and a new government bill on the agenda.
Debate will resume this week on Bill C-39 — key legislation for the government that aims to speed up major project decisions, create areas for preapproved projects and reduce the number of strikes and lockouts.
Across the aisle, the Conservatives plan to put forward a motion for the government to encourage diesel production and extend the pause on fuel excise taxes until next Canada Day in July.
MPs will once again be back in their constituencies next week, as the House will not sit in the days after the Thanksgiving holiday.
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The steam clock is seen in a deserted historic Gastown in downtown Vancouver Tuesday, March 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Clocks stay in daylight saving, but analysis backs permanent standard time
An analysis published by four B.C. researchers says health evidence favours moving to permanent standard time in part because it better aligns with the body's rhythm.
The article in the Canadian Medical Association Journal comes as B.C. and much of the rest of Western Canada prepares to go to permanent daylight time as of Nov. 1.
Ralph Mistlberger, a neuroscientist at Simon Fraser University, says people may think they want more sun in the evening, but starting your winter day in the dark can have far-reaching effects.
He says your brain might have a hard time waking up or going to sleep and long-term sleep issues can create "social jet lag" and lead to health concerns like obesity and diabetes.
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This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2026.
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