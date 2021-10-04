Trending Tags

A Man In BC Has Grown A Pumpkin Which Weighs Nearly 900kg & He's Even Given It A Nickname

It is literally the biggest pumpkin that B.C. has ever seen. 🎃

The record for the biggest ever B.C. pumpkin was officially broken and his name is 'papa bear'.

The prize pumpkin weighed in at massive 1,911 pounds (866kg). The mastermind behind papa bear is Dave Chan, who has been growing this one huge pumpkin for decades.

Now awarded first place at the Giant Pumpkins British Columbia annual competition, his pumpkin masterpiece is also the 23rd heaviest giant pumpkin in the world.

Chan also grew the entire family, including his other pumpkins 'mama bear' and 'baby bear' in the competition. Together the whole family weighed over 4,000 pounds.

For this Chan will get to wear the Certified World Recognized Great Pumpkin Commonwealth Jacket, only the second grower in Western Canada to do so.

