A Missouri Mom’s Farm Became Famous Because Of TikTok & Now She Has 2.4M Followers

She shows off her cute animals on the app every day!

Texas Staff Writer
Rebecca Pyle in a TikTok video with Rip the donkey in the background. Right: Rebecca Pyle with a pail of food.

When Rebecca Pyle and her husband bought their farm atop 26 acres of land in Missouri back in 2019 she did not have the success on her TikTok page that she has today.

Her account on the app, @mommyfarmer, now has 2.4 million followers and gets thousands of daily views on her videos. The posts depict her life living in the country and caring for a motley crew of farm animals on Twin Pines Farm in Jackson County, Missouri.

Her farm includes goats, mini horses, farm birds, pigs, and a donkey. The various videos of them regularly go viral.

Pyle's most popular videos are of her filming "barn chores". She does it in the morning and in the evening when she checks in with all the animals to give them their meals and some motherly love.

@mommyfarmer

Evening Chores featuring Ruthie the goat that does what she wants when she wants #babygoat #babygoats #petstiktok #cuteanimal

The stars of some of her most popular videos are the baby goats that her multiple female adult goats gave birth to in the springtime. You can watch various clips in which she feeds them, cuddles with them and even does some goat "acrobatics".

Owning and caring for the different animals is purely a hobby, according to some of her videos. Pyle mentions that she is a stay-at-home mom with two kids. However, running the farm night and day is like a full-time job for her.

She and her husband also regularly work to restore the 1806 barn and house but have recently opened up a farm store on the property for their community and fans to visit.

Twin Pines Farm is even occasionally open to visitors for events like goat yoga, small festivals, or a simple stop-by when Pyle posts to social media that the farm is open.

