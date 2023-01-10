Logan Paul's Former Pet Pig Was Found Abandoned In A Field & People Are Questioning It
He apparently re-homed the pet two years ago.
A pig various sources say formerly pertained to social media star Logan Paul was recently found abandoned in a field in a life-threatening condition but was rescued and taken into care.
The Gentle Barn in Santa Clarita, CA posted a TikTok video on Monday of a rescued pig named Pearl, whom they were told a "famous Youtuber" once owned and "irresponsibly rehomed."
Sources show Paul apparently sent an email to the non-profit thanking them for rescuing his previous pet. He explained that he moved to Puerto Rico in 2020, and Pearl was too large to bring with him, so the influencer sent her to live on a horse farm.
@thegentlebarn
Pearl was found alone in a field next to another pig who had passed away. She came to us with tattered ears and a potentially life-threatening infection in her uterus that has since been healed. She's clearly been through so much trauma that we can't begin to imagine, but she's now safe with us at The Gentle Barn. From what we've been told, it's believed she was purchased originally from a breeder by an influencer. People often buy "mini pigs" or “teacup pigs” for clout online, believing they will stay small. When they inevitably grow very large and have many unexpected needs, they're sadly discarded. While we don't know everything she's been through in her past, we know her life is now filled with friends, nutritious foods, the highest quality care, and so much love. #pigrescue #animalrescuestory #abandonedanimals #pigsoftiktok #farmanimalrescue #thegentlebarn
In the email, Paul wrote he was told the original farm's owner moved and gave Pearl to neighbors across the street, who called The Gentle Barn staff members.
However, many are taking issue with the "clout" celebrities use when purchasing animals from breeders. Paul himself once admitted in Tweet that he thought Pearl would be a mini pig.
"People often buy 'mini pigs' or 'teacup pigs' for clout online, believing they will stay small," the rescue farm captioned their TikTok post. "When they inevitably grow very large and have many unexpected needs, they're sadly discarded."
The professional wrestler hasn't publicly confirmed the animal posted on the viral social media was his, but users like podcaster Ethan Klein are calling out the similarities.
Many are questioning how the farm animal ended up in that situation when its former owner is a celebrity with enough funds to find an appropriate home for the pet.
"The worst part is that he has nothing but money and time to take the proper steps," one user wrote in the comment section of Klein’s TikTok video reacting to the original post on the pig’s rescue.
Others are calling out people like Paul who purchase pets on a whim without preparing properly.
"He bought a pet without doing research and got rid of it when it didn't match his ideal criteria despite having the money to look after Pearl," another person chimed in.