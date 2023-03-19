A Newcomer Explained Why Tipping In Canada Confuses Her & She Has A Point (VIDEO)
"They literally do the same thing as Uber Eats and Skip delivery drivers."
A newcomer to Canada recently shared what gives her culture shock in the country and her confusion around gratuities actually makes sense.
Iryna (@iryna.in.ca) explained what it is exactly that puzzles her about tipping in Canada.
"Here in Canada the min tip is 18%, however 20%+ is preferred," said the text on her video.
"You should tip everyone who provides a service, e.g., taxi drivers, hairdressers, baristas, delivery driver," she continued.
She then shared what doesn't make sense.
"But I still don't understand why I can't tip Amazon delivery," she said. "They literally do the same thing as Uber Eats and Skip delivery drivers. Can someone explain me the difference?"
While no one really answered her question in the comments, people did chime in with suggestions about tipping in general.
"Tip whatever you feel comfortable with," advised one person. "Don’t let them 'suggest' anything to you."
"Yeah, I tip whatever I think is okay for the service I got," Iryna responded. "But it’s really sad that I can’t tip Amazon delivery. So far they are the best."
Another suggested how much is appropriate.
"Only if service is good is a tip highly suggested," they said. "15% is fine. 20% if exceptional. If I pick up my food I do not tip."
And of course, there were comments about fatigue over gratuities in general.
"Tipping is crazy in Canada," said one commenter. "And it's expected even when service is poor. I'm not above walking out without leaving one."
According to a recent study about "tip-flation," 4% of people think the people who deliver your packages should get tips, so you're not alone in your thinking, Iryna!
