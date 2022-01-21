Trending Tags

A Reporter Got Hit By A Car On Live TV & Her Reaction Is Incredible

It's not the first time it has happened to her either!

Global Staff Writer
WSAZ

A reporter in West Virginia was hit by an SUV during a live broadcast.

Tori Yorgey, 25, was out on Wednesday night at 11 p.m. reporting on hazards caused by icy weather. While she was on the air, a car suddenly drove by and knocked her over.

WSAZ anchor Tim Irr was left speechless as Yorgey fell. As she was able to catch her breath, she reported to her colleague that she had just been hit by a car.

"I just got hit by a car, but I'm OK Tim," she said to Irr, who was sitting at the anchor desk, listening in. "Well, that's a first for you on TV, Tori," he replied.

What caught everyone's attention and sparked admiration was Yorgey's professionalism. It wasn't too long before she sprang back up, assured the anchor she was OK, and even joked about this not being the first time she had been hit by a vehicle.

"I actually got hit by a car in college, too, just like that. I'm so glad I'm OK" said Yorgey.

"That's live TV for you, it's all good," she said to the woman who hit her.

"I saw her face, the woman that was driving the car, she was mortified," she told NBC News in an interview. "So I felt really compelled to let her know I am good," she added.

On Friday morning, she spoke live from Charleston at the WSAZ station with her colleague Tim Irr, where she retold the anecdotes and emphasized that she is indeed feeling fine and just a bit sore.

During her interview with NBC, she also mentioned that she hoped to not be recognized from now on as '"the reporter who got hit by a car," but rather for telling impactful stories.

Her popularity from the now-viral video has seen her Instagram and Twitter accounts flooded by comments from people who admire her reaction and wish her well.

"So glad you're ok. Your attitude was extremely impressive and marks you as a winner. Much respect," said one commenter on Instagram.

"Glad you’re “ok” Seen myself in you, I’m sure a lot of women did. The way you popped back up and said you were fine and pushed through," said another.

This was Yorgey's last week on the job at WSAZ, as she has taken another reporting job in Pennsylvania.

