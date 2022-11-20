A Shooting At An LGBTQ+ Nightclub In Colorado Springs Killed & Injured Multiple People
Customers at the nightclub stopped the shooter.
A shooting at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs has left five people dead and 18 people injured, according to a press conference held by Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) this Sunday.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
CSPD Chief Adrian Vasquez said the suspect, who has been identified as 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, reportedly entered the nightclub and "immediately" began shooting people inside.
The shooting took place at Club Q late Saturday night, and police were initially called at 11:57 p.m. Officers arrived on the scene minutes later, and the suspect was taken into custody at 12:02 a.m., according to CSPD Lt. Pamela Castro.
"While the suspect was inside of the club, at least two heroic people inside the club confronted and fought with the suspect and were able to stop the suspect from continuing to kill and harm others," said Vasquez. "We owe them a great debt of thanks."
The number of people killed and injured in the shooting may change as police said they have had additional people drive themselves to the hospital.
The FBI is working on the investigation alongside the police department, and the motive for the shooting has yet to be confirmed.
"We are working tirelessly to ensure that justice for the victims in this senseless and evil shooting is given. Club Q is a safe haven for our LGBTQ citizens. Every citizen has the right to feel safe and secure in our city," said Vasquez.
Vasquez said two firearms were found at the scene and that the shooter used a "long rifle" in the attack. However, who the firearms belong to is under investigation.
CityNews reports that the suspect was injured and is now in custody, being treated for his injuries.
Colorado Springs Fire Department Chief Randy Royal said patients from the scene were sent to three hospitals. He said Penrose Hospital received seven patients, Memorial Central received ten, and two patients were sent to Memorial North.
In a Facebook post, Club Q said they are "devastated by the senseless attack" on their community.
"Our prays and thoughts are with all the victims and their families and friends. We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack."
