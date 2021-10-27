A Woman Says A 'Ghost' Took Her Dog's Collar Off & The TikTok Video Is Super Spooky
Real 👻 or not, the dog definitely looks freaked out!
A TikTok user's dogs apparently bark so much that they can wake the dead.
A viral surveillance video is freaking out millions of people online, after a woman shared it as evidence that a "ghost" had taken her dog's collar off.
We couldn't reach the ghost for comment but the video is pretty wild, and people have watched it more than 16 million times because it's just that hard to believe.
The clip from @shannyfantg shows her two dogs barking like crazy from their crates in her living room. It looks like the video was shot from a surveillance camera and there are no humans around to witness the creepy moment in person.
"Watch my black dog," the woman writes. "Ghost takes her collar off in her crate."
@shannyfantg
sorry for the obnoxious barking at the beginning. watch my black dog. ghost takes her collar off in her crate. #fyp #ghost #dog #scary #wtf
The dogs bark for a while, then suddenly fall silent. The black dog on the right turns its head a bit, pauses and then the light-coloured collar around its neck comes unclipped.
The dog looks totally surprised and it jumps back, causing the collar to slip and fall to the cage floor.
It's hard to tell exactly how the collar came off, but folks have theories.
"They both got super quiet," one user wrote in the comments. "They felt the energy."
"I've never seen such a convincing ghost video," another top commenter wrote.
"The ghost probably got sick of the barking, too," a third user said.
Others were quick to suggest a normal explanation.
"The collar unclasped and scared the dog. That is all," one critic wrote.
"Ghosts are not real," another person wrote, before adding: "Maybe it was a jinn (devil)?"
User @shannyfantg posted another supposed "ghost" incident earlier this month, so she's either being haunted by a spirit or simply getting in the spirit of Halloween.