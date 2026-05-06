Alberta separatism disinformation on rise: report

Foreign actors producing more false content about Alberta separatism: report
Alberta separatism disinformation on rise: report
A man uses a laptop in Toronto in this Sunday, Oct. 9, 2023, photo illustration.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Writer

A report says foreign actors are increasingly generating articles, podcasts and social media posts riddled with disinformation about Alberta's separatist movement.

The report from a team of researchers, published by the Canadian monitoring platform DisinfoWatch, says the campaigns are coming out of Russia and the United States.

It says social media influencers, some created by artificial intelligence, are generating the disinformation in the United States.

In Russia, false content is being posted on a series of Kremlin-aligned websites called Pravda News Network.

The report warns the influencing campaigns are set to intensify as Alberta heads toward an October referendum with a possible question on separation.

The report says although Alberta's separatist movement is rooted in legitimate grievances, the province and Canada need to take steps to debunk disinformation to ensure debate is democratically sound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2026.

By Fakiha Baig | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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