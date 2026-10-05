Alty condemns residential school denialism in response to Rebel News
NWT Member of Parliament and Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Rebecca Alty has issued a response to Rebel News’ orange shirts bearing denialism slogans.
Rebel News is a far-right Canadian political and social commentary website, founded in 2015 by Ezra Levant and Brian Lilley, former Sun News Network employees.
Alty’s Sept. 24 statement condemning residential school denialism did not explicitly name Rebel News or its shirts, but a spokesperson for Alty confirmed that her statement was issued in response to the denialist campaign.
Her response stated that the federal government is “finalizing delivery mechanisms” to address denialist claims and misinformation. She also noted that the $5-million federal investment from Budget 2024, which she says will “strengthen public understanding” of the harms of residential school denialism.
The financial investment is part of the government’s national public education effort.
“For generations, survivors and Indigenous communities have spoken about their experiences in residential schools and the impact these institutions had on children, families and communities,” said Alty. “Their truths are not new. Yet, we continue to hear statements denying this truth, circulating disinformation and attempting to undermine reconciliation.”
She stated that denialism compounds harms felt by survivors, families, communities, and Indigenous people by spreading false information and casting doubt about the lasting history of harm caused by residential schools.
“Together, we can build a future where the truths of survivors are respected, where Canadians have access to accurate information, and where reconciliation is strengthened through knowledge, understanding and dialogue,” said Alty. “Truth matters, and preserving it is a responsibility we all share.”
Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant stated that the minister’s statement fails to “identify a single thing we’ve said that is false.”
“No one at Rebel News denies that residential schools existed, or that some children suffered and died in them,” said Levant. “The Truth and Reconciliation Commission documented that, and we don’t dispute it.”
Specifically, Levant told NNSL Media that his outlet questions the May 2021 announcement that the remains of 215 children had been found in Kamloops.
“Asking for evidence of a claim that big isn’t denialism,” said Levant. “It’s journalism.”
Rebel News’ T-shirt campaign contained designs reading “respect my property rights,” “still no proof,” “you can’t handle the truth,” “this land is my land,” “dig deeper,” and “buried truth.”
Levant rejected being named as a “far-right” outlet, calling it a label, not a fact.
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Kody Ferron, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Yellowknifer.