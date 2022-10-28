An American Couple Is Traveling To Every Country With Their Baby & May Break A World Record
They're trying to do it faster than anyone before.
One American couple has grabbed the attention of audiences across the globe for their TikTok videos documenting their journey to visit every country in the world.
Jordan and Chloe (@counting.countries) have amassed more than 287,6000 followers on the social media app, where they share clips of their adventures with their toddler Lennon by their side.
They set off on their journey with the intent to beat the Guinness World Record for Fastest Time to Visit All Sovereign Countries (Team). At the moment, the record holders managed to make the trip around each corner of the globe in 3 years and 97 days.
Jordan and Chloe are aiming to beat that record, and — so far — they have paid a visit to 105 out of the 195 countries.
While they started this excursion as a pair, their team grew to three when the couple had their son Lennon back in February of 2021. Since then, their toddler has come along for the journey and is growing up with a wide perspective of the world by experiencing different cultures.
While solo travelers have managed to visit every country in the world in as little as one year, Jordan and Chloe decided this wasn't the approach they were willing to take. According to the couple's official website, learning about the places they're visiting is important to them.
"We would like to spend time experiencing these incredible places, not just checking a box," reads their website. "We aren’t doing this just to see the world. We have a desire to immerse ourselves in new cultures. We want to grow as a couple. We want to discover things that we may not know about ourselves and open our minds to new ideas, people, and experiences."
Jordan and Chloe keep audiences updated with their expedition via their social media channels and post their travel itineraries on their website so fans can keep track of where they're off to next.
