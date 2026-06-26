Canada has no plans to open embassies in Iran or Venezuela, Anand says

Anand: Canada has no plans to open embassy in Iran
Anand: Canada has no plans to open embassy in Iran
Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand speaks with reporters before Question Period on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Monday, June 15, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Writer

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says Canada has no current plans to open embassies in Iran or Venezuela.

Anand says Canada relies on Italy to connect with Canadians in Iran but admits using an intermediary isn't the most efficient way of dealing with consular issues.

Her comments come after a group called the Iranian Justice Collective said it had heard from an undisclosed source the federal government intends to re-establish diplomatic relations and reopen its embassy in Tehran.

Prime Minister Mark Carney said Thursday that Canada is "at a disadvantage" in countries like Iran where it lacks a diplomatic presence.

He said Ottawa is not looking to re-establish diplomatic relations with Tehran.

Carney said that having no diplomats on the ground in Caracas makes it difficult for Ottawa to offer help to Canadians who might be affected by the massive earthquakes that hit Venezuela recently.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2026.

— With files from Kyle Duggan and Dylan Robertson 

By Canadian Press Staff | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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