Carney says having no embassy in Iran puts Canada at 'a disadvantage'

PM says lack of Iran embassy 'a disadvantage'
PM says lack of Iran embassy 'a disadvantage'
The shuttered Iranian embassy in Ottawa is seen after protesters hit it with anti-regime icons and red paint on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Writer

As an Iranian diaspora group warns Canada could be looking to re-establish relations with Tehran, Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada is "at a disadvantage" in countries like Iran where it lacks a diplomatic presence.

Commenting today on the deadly earthquakes in Venezuela, the prime minister said that not having diplomatic relations with Venezuela's government makes it hard to respond to situations on the ground.

Carney said it's hard to address consular matters, such as assisting Canadians who are hurt or imprisoned abroad, in places like Venezuela or Iran where Ottawa doesn't have embassies.

Carney said Canada has to lean on other countries to help its citizens in such situations and engaging with a country does not mean Ottawa endorses its policies.

While a group called the Iranian Justice Collective says it has heard that Ottawa intends to restore diplomatic relations with Iran, Carney said there have been "no discussions about that."

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said in February that "regime change" would be required to restore ties with Iran, which Prime Minister Stephen Harper's government severed in 2012.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2026

By Dylan Robertson | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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