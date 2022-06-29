AriZona Hard Is Bringing Back Its 99-Cent Bike & Other ‘90s-Inspired Merch This Summer
If you missed out on the bike drop last year, here’s your second chance.
Remember this? You and your pals are going for a bike ride to your fave park in the neighbourhood. You all find a spot to lounge on the grass together in the sunshine while sipping on a refreshing and chilled AriZona iced tea tall can.
For millennials across Canada, that's a core memory unlocked. And now that summer's in full swing, what better way to let the good times roll than with a '90s throwback?
Now you can bask in the warm weather with a thirst-quenching can of AriZona Hard Iced Tea — but this time, it's got 5% alcohol that's worthy of adult BBQs, porch hangs and cottage days. And even more, Canadians can invite back memories of the ‘90s by scoring some specially designed AriZona Hard merch this summer*.
First up, you’ll have the chance to get your hands on a limited-edition cherry blossom bike for 99 cents, so you can take the joys of adulthood for a spin at a familiar price point. Last year, these iconic bikes sold out in under 60 seconds — so mark the date and set an alarm, because you can get one on July 5 at 1 p.m. EST / 10 a.m. PST.
Courtesy of AriZona Hard | Please note: Bike design may vary
But it doesn’t stop there! Even more merchandise will be coming out later this summer, and each item will be available for 99 cents a pop, inspired by the OG tall can. What items will be released remains a surprise, because, well, AriZona Hard's not about to sip and tell!
Available in an assortment of refreshing flavours, including Green Tea, Peach Iced Tea, Lemon Iced Tea and its new Half & Half Iced Tea Lemonade, each flavour pairs perfectly with the summer sunshine.
To get your hands on AriZona Hard's limited-time merch and check out exclusive teasers for upcoming drops, keep an eye on their website.
*This AriZona Hard merch offer is open to Canadian residents only, excluding Quebec, who are of legal drinking age in their province of residence.
Narcity does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol. If you're going to drink alcohol, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.