At This Ontario Farm You Can Walk Fluffy Alpacas & It's Cuteness Overload
Take a stroll with an alpaca! 🦙
For a road trip that is sure to put a smile on your face, you'll want to visit this Ontario Farm.
Together with up to five of your friends, you will get a private visit at At S.A.M.Y.'s Alpaca Farm in Kerwood.
Here you'll get cuteness overload, as everyone will get to take a fluffy alpaca for a walk along a country road.
Plus, you'll get the opportunity to feed the adorable animals some treats.
The entire experience lasts roughly one hour and is available by appointment only year-round.
S.A.M.Y.'s Alpaca Farm
Price: $60+ for two people
Address: 2432 Cuddy Dr., Kerwood, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you are searching for something to do with your BFF, this would be a fantastic afternoon adventure from Toronto.
