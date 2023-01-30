Atlanta Radio Host Rickey Smiley Said His Son Died & So Many Celebrities Sent Their Prayers
He shared it in a heartbreaking video.
One of Atlanta's most well-known radio hosts, Rickey Smiley, from The RIckey Smiley Morning Show went online on January 29 and shared a heartbreaking video letting the world know his oldest son, Brandon Smiley, died.
"I just have bad news this morning. I'm on the way to the airport to get to Birmingham. I just want everybody to pray for me, pray for my family. My son, Brandon Smiley, has passed away this morning...I hate to announce this, I just want to give it to you before you hear it in the streets," he said.
He shared the over three-minute clip on Facebook and Instagram, though he didn't share the cause of death.
Tons of his celebrity friends supported him, flooding the comment section with prayers.
"Oh no! I’m so sorry for your loss. I love you & I'm praying for you," wrote Kandi Burrus with a heart emoji.
Her former The Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star Porsha Williams also sent her love.
"I’m so sorry Rickey!!!! 🙏🏾💔💔 We love you and we are praying for you!! May God comfort your whole family at this time as well as loved ones," she commented.
Taraji P. Henson, Mike Epps and Tamar Braxton also shared their condolences, along with Wacka Flocka, Cee Lo Greene and Fat Joe.
Smiley's son was a comedian and a father to a three-year-old girl named Storm.
This morning, the radio host was on his Twitter account sharing pictures and videos of his son and his family.
He said his grandfather went through a similar situation with his own dad and now he's going through the same kind of pain.