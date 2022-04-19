You Can Brunch In The "African Savanna" At The Atlanta Zoo This Mother’s Day
You'll have the wildest view in the city!
You can brunch on the wild side with your favorite person this Mother's Day at Zoo Atlanta for their first-ever celebration brunch in the Savanna Hall.
The kids won't have to cook Mom brunch this year — the zoo has you covered while you dine on a robust brunch buffet, including spicy red pepper and cheddar frittatas, or a succulent prime rib, all paired with mimosas and bloody marys.
We can't forget about how you'll have the wildest view in the city, from the Michael & Thalia Carlos Ballroom.
Now, animal sightings aren't guaranteed during brunch, but you are in the middle of the African Savanna section of the location, so you just might be able to see elephants from where you're sitting!
Don't worry if you don't see any animals during the event because your brunch ticket gets you into the zoo for the day. You can take your mother to visit the Giant Pandas in the Asian Rainforest or attend one of the over 10 animal feedings that happen throughout the day.
Tickets are bought by table. Pick your table at either of the two offered times: the first is 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., and the last is from 1:30 p.m. - 3 p.m. There are four seats to a table, however, two extra guest tickets can be bought to make a six-chair table. Seats are $225 for zoo members and $250 for non-members. Additional tickets are $60.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.