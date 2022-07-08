7 Georgia Stereotypes That Are Actually Spot On, As Told By A Local Born And Raised Here
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Growing up in Georgia, I can confidently say that many of the most common stereotypes about The Peach State are scary accurate. There are definitely tell-tale signs that someone is a true local.
These are some of the most common Georgia stereotypes that are actually completely true, from the perspective of someone born and raised here.
Everyone speeds on the highway.
Georgia traffic can get intense, especially in Atlanta. Driving the speed limit in the left lane is unheard of in Georgia, and will likely inspire road rage.
Driving through Atlanta traffic at rush hour is like the Wild West, you have to buckle up and match other people's speed to avoid messing up the flow of traffic. If you aren't at least going 5 over the speed limit, you probably aren't local, and will likely get cussed out.
We love boiled peanuts.
Boiled peanuts are a quintessential Southern snack. Especially during the summertime when you can buy some slow-cooked on the side of the road.
They also make the perfect beach snack. Cracking open the briny peanuts and filling up on one of the state's most popular exports is a rite of passage. Just don't forget to bring a styrofoam cup to discard the shells.
Hurricane season is for partying.
Hurricanes are so common in the Southeast that most Georgians are unfazed when a new storm comes around. Many locals will throw a "hurricane party" complete with a cooler of booze, a backup generator, and games.
Georgians are unbothered by losing power for a few hours or having to board up the windows of your house. That's just how summertime in the South goes.
If you haven't attended at least one Hurricane party during your time growing up in Georgia, people may question your local status.
"Bless your heart" is the ultimate "polite" insult.
Anyone from Georgia knows that "bless your heart" is code for "you must not be that bright." Southerners love to use this insult to throw shade in a passive-aggressive way. This is a quintessential Southern "polite" insult.
This is a common phrase to hear from older ladies who want to maintain their polite facade, but still, let you know when you're making an a** of yourself. If someone's grandma looks at you with a concerned look and hits you with that phrase, it's safe to assume you said the wrong thing.
Waffle House is always open and nearby.
There are nearly 400 Waffle Houses in Georgia alone, and many are open 24 hours a day. Their convenient hours make it prime drunk food. After 2 a.m. Georgians are like moths to a flame to the warm glow of a Waffle House sign.
The mediocre service and no-frills, cheap diner breakfast is somewhat comforting. You can really be yourself at a Waffle House, they aren't putting on the works for you, so you aren't expected to either. It's a safe place to "come as you are," and is (mostly) judgment-free.
Southern hospitality is real.
You can meet some of the friendliest people in the South, specifically in my hometown of Savannah, GA. Locals are usually happy to recommend their favorite spots to visitors passing through town.
If you pay a visit to "The Hostess City" you can expect quality service and good hospitality alongside a dash of Southern charm. Even if you offend someone, their response will likely lean towards borderline passive aggression as opposed to an outright insult.
Tread lightly though, everyone knows "Florida Man" is wild but the less acknowledged "Georgia Man" shouldn't be underestimated.
We all say y'all.
It's just how we talk. It's an essential part of our vocabulary.
Trying to get through a conversation without saying "y'all" is harder than it should be for some of us. It's indoctrinated into the way we speak to each other.
Bonus points for the phrase "all of y'all," which is redundant, but also has a deserving place in the vocabulary of most Georgians.