southern slang

The 'Not Polite' Meaning Of 'Bless Your Heart' & More Southern Slang Used To Throw Shade

How to tell if someone is being nice or secretly insulting you.

Georgia Staff Writer
Actresses Joanna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, and Heather Headley from Netflix's 'Sweet Magnolias'.

Sweet Magnolias | Netflix

This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

"Bless your heart" is a perfect example of one of the South's thinly veiled insults. Here, our tea is sweet, our summers are long, and our common phrases can be shadier than a live oak tree.

Growing up in Savannah, GA I learned from a young age that many Southerners could win a gold medal in backhanded compliments.

In unsavory social situations, good manners are valued more than bluntness, which often results in a syrupy response dripping with sarcasm.

Netflix's series Sweet Magnolias has done a great job of bringing classic Southern lingo to households around the globe.

Today I am going to explore some of the more subtle ways of throwing shade down South.

Bless Your Heart

This is perhaps the most iconic low-key insult in the South. "Bless Your Heart" is a way of implying a person is a bit slow. If someone says it, they are rarely blessing your heart.

Example: "Bless your heart, you must not be from around here."

Well Isn't That Special

"Isn't that special" is another way of saying "I'm judging you." Usually spoken with a wide and sarcastic smile, "special" can also be subbed out for "different," "interesting," or just "something."

Example: "Oh you decided to throw a dinner party on the same day as mine, well isn't that special."

Thanks For Sharing

"Thanks for sharing" is another way of saying, "TMI," or "I didn't ask, but thanks anyways."

Example: "Oh I already knew about your husbands promotion, but thanks for sharing."

You Look Healthy

This one is popular with family members that don't understand healthy boundaries. "You look healthy" can be a rude way of overstepping and making comments on changes to someone's physical appearance.

Example: "I haven't seen you since last year, well don't you look so...healthy."

But Don't Listen To Me

Finishing off a sentence with "But don't listen to me," is a way of saying, "I'm right, but you're not going to listen anyways." This phrase usually follows a string of unsolicited advice, and precedes an "I told you so."

Example: "If you go back to that relationship you'll get your heart broken all over again, but don't listen to me."

God Love Em'

This is usually said before a more direct insult, to soften the blow, or imply that the person means well.

Example: "God love em', but he can't sing a lick."

Aren't You Precious

There are few phrases more patronizing than a sickeningly sweet "well aren't you precious." This phrase only feels genuinely when actually used with younger children, otherwise it feels petty.

Example: "Aren't you precious, I wore that same outfit three Easters ago."

I'm Praying For You

Sometimes people are being genuine when they say they're praying for you, but other times in the South this phrase means "Clearly you're a hot mess, here's some prayers because you seem like you need them."

Example: "I know we aren't friends, but I saw you're going through a break-up. Just wanted to let you know I'm praying for you."

