8 Hidden Gems In Georgia & Atlanta That Tourists Don’t Know About
When visiting a new state or city, you're always looking for those secret spots and hidden gems that nobody else knows about.
Georgia is home to plenty of those, and we rounded up some of the most unique — and quirky — places to visit across the state that are off the beaten path.
School Bus Graveyard
Price: Free!
Address: Alonzo Wade Rd., Alto, GA
Why You Need To Go: This isn’t a normal junkyard where old buses, trucks, and RVs go to rot — it's where they go to die and be reborn into pieces of art.
Morningside Nature Preserve Dog Beach
Price: Free!
Address: 2020 Lenox Rd. N.E., Atlanta, GA
Why You Need To Go: This little-known dog beach is tucked away in Morningside Nature Preserve. Locals bring their dogs to play in the shallow stream that runs through the park while they sun on the sand.
CDC Museum
Price: Free
Address:1600 Clifton Rd., Atlanta, GA
Why You Need To Go: During a time when we're all thinking about our health, wouldn't you want to learn about the organization that studies diseases?
54 Columns
Price: Free!
Address: 625 Highland Ave. N.E., Atlanta, GA
Why You Need To Go: You'd normally walk right past this obscure art installation of concrete pillars without even noticing it but it's worth a stop.
The Big Chicken
Price: Free to see or the price of your meal.
Address: 12 Cobb Pkwy. S.E., Marietta, GA
Why You Need To Go: If you're hungry and looking for a weird experience, stop by this KFC in Marietta that has a giant chicken structure with a moving beak and eyes. It's literally been deemed a landmark by the city.
Go to "Church"
Address: 466 Edgewood Ave. S.E., Atlanta, GA
Why You Need To Go: It's actually a church-themed bar. Its full name is Sister Louisa's Church of the Living Room and Ping Pong Emporium.
Providence Canyon State Park
Price: $5 parking fee
Address: 8930 Canyon Rd., Lumpkin, GA
Why You Need To Go: They don't call it the "Little Grand Canyon" for nothing. You won't believe you're still in Georgia.
Dungeness Ruins
Price: Free!
Address: Cumberland Island, GA
Why You Need To Go: Wild horses roam this island of mansion ruins off the coast of Georgia.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.