Jack Harlow Will Be In This Georgia City & You Could Meet Him
He could put you in first class. 🎶
Jack Harlow's album release has fans on the edge of their seats, and, now, we have a place for you to not only purchase it but also meet him!
His song, "First Class", which will be featured on the playlist of Come Home The Kids Miss You, has trended on TikTok for months now, and it skyrocketed his fame straight to the top of the charts.
A chance to see those brown curls in person is not too far away. It's actually next week.
DTLR is hosting the superstar at their Camp Creek location in East Point, GA.
Harlow will be celebrating the debut during his launch week starting at 4 p.m., and it's pretty affordable.
You can purchase tickets online for $19.99, and you can get a physical album for him to sign upon arrival.
On launch day, May 6, starting at 2 p.m. you can head to Camp Creek at 3614 Marketplace Blvd., East Point, GA, and buy a ticket and wristband. When you show up to the event in-store, you will get a copy of the CD all for $15.99.
The artist has been promoting his album nationwide and posted on his Instagram that he was recently in Maine.
On April 23, the rapper posted that his song hit #1 on Billboard's Hot 100 music charts for the song he sampled from Fergie's "Glamorous".
Harlow's newfound fame even landed him an invite to the Met Gala this year.
DTLR Radio asks that you attend the event early from high demand and a limited amount of time with the rapper.