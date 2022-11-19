One Of The Largest Hindu Temples In North America Is In Atlanta & It's Open To Visitors
It’s like going to another country without needing a passport.
One of the largest Hindu temples outside of India is located in a suburb near Atlanta, GA, and it's open for visitors.
The BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir is so majestic, and it offers a variety of celebrations during the year.
It's hard not to miss this enormous white castle-looking structure when passing through the residential area of Lilburn.
A visit to the Mandir, a Hindu place of worship, is a complete cultural experience where visitors can get a glimpse of the culture and spirituality of people of the Hindu faith and learn about the creation of the Mandir, an architectural feat.
The BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Georgia.Dana Shemesh | Narcity
The interior and exterior of the building feature astounding construction and art. The inside temple has incredibly intricate sculptures carved in Turkish limestone, Italian marble, and Indian pink sandstone.
I recently brought some out-of-town guests to visit The BAPS Mandir, and they were astonished by the details inside the shrine. While it may be tempting to snap some selfies in this awe-inspiring place of worship, photography is strictly prohibited and limited to the peripheral zone outside the worship area in the Mandir.
The BAPS Mandir features a large fountain and body of water in front of the Temple, as well as an event hall. During our visit, we witnessed guests departing one of the event halls after a traditional Hindu wedding. The wedding guests were dressed in colorful saris and decked out with elegant jewels.
The front of the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Georgia.Dana Shemesh | Narcity
While it looks like the BAPS Mandir took decades to build, the temple opened in 2007 after 17 intense months of construction. The carved stonework was crafted in India, and around 34,000 individual pieces of this handiwork were shipped via containers to Atlanta.
Visitors are welcome to witness and partake in a traditional Arti ceremony in which, according to Hindu tradition, an offering is made by waving lighted wicks before sacred images amidst a background of musical prayer.
There is also a vegetarian restaurant featuring authentic Indian dishes, a cafe, and a small grocery on the grounds of BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir. Visitation is free, and groups of 10 or more can register ahead of time for a guided tour of the grounds and Mandir.