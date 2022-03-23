5 Perfectly Pink Spots In Georgia For The Most Photo-Worthy Girls' Getaway
The best way to forget about the stresses of the world for the weekend is to take a little vacay with your BFFs.
Consider escaping to one of these perfectly pink places in and around Atlanta to live out your Barbie dreams with your besties.
From rosy mansion eateries to hot pink rentals and the cutest quirky shops, this list highlights some of the most vibrantly blush-colored spots in The Peach State.
Your Instagram will be popping in pink and make people wonder if you stepped into a fantasy land or if you're still hanging out in Georgia.
Your posh excursion doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg either. If you're splitting costs on a stay at any of the locations on this list you'll be saving some serious bank.
So load up that Spotify playlist, pack those bags, and tell your friends to get in the car because you're going on an all-pink vacay.
The Olde Pink House
Price: 💸💸
Address: 23 Abercorn St., Savannah, GA
Why You Need To Go: This trendy little house is the place to go if you are looking for a nicer place to dine. You'll get good ole southern cooking and the drinks are delicious, too.
Trap Music Museum
Price: $20
Address: 630 Travis St. NW, Atlanta, GA
Why You Need To Go: This interactive museum was created to showcase the culture of trap music. You'll learn about the struggles and success of the most famous trap stars all while having plenty of photo ops.
Starland Strange
Price: 💸💸
Address: 17 W 41st St., Savannah, GA
Why You Need To Go: This store and dessert shop has the coolest and cutest clothes, accessories, and knick-knacks. You'll be welcomed by a set of colorful stairs and a pink building.
La Scala Ristorante
Price: 💸💸
Address: 119 E 37th St., Savannah, GA
Why You Need To Go: This pinkish coral Italian restaurant is hard to miss. It's an old mansion that's been turned into a delicious eatery that has indoor and outdoor dining. It's also a perfect spot to snap a few pics for the 'Gram.
Rosé All Day
Price: $189+/night
Address: Savannah, GA
Why You Need To Go: This completely renovated Victorian home is a pink Airbnb paradise now. The modern design on the inside mixed with all shades of rose will make your jaw drop. And it sleeps up to six so you can bring all your girlfriends along to stay here and explore Savannah.
Don your cutest pink outfits as you hit up these spots to really channel your inner Barbie!
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on September 3, 2020.