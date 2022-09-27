You Can Get Lost In A Massive Corn Maze And Sunflower Field In Central Texas This Fall
While your bucket list for the falling leaves season may already be filled to the brim, you better squeeze in another activity because we found another spot for you to visit.
Barton Hill Farms near Austin is throwing a fall festival this season with a massive corn maze to explore and probably get lost in. Food, drinks, and plenty of activities await you in this autumn wonderland.
Austin is exactly where you want to be from the autumnal equinox all the way through the holidays. In the nearby town of Bastrop, your friends and you can enjoy everything that makes the fall season so great. You can visit the farm while taking in the fresh air, pick your own pumpkins while sipping on cider, or simply dress fashionably and take pictures to remember this good time with your crew.
Tickets to the Fall Festival and Pumpkin Patch event are $21.95 per person for general admission, and you are encouraged to select a date and time in advance. You can also rent a cabana on-site if you'd like to enjoy a semi-private area with your friends for the day.
While there are plenty of unique activities to do and see in the Austin area, you can't turn up your nose to the beauty of the most colorful season of the year.
Barton Hill Farms
Price: $21.95 per person for general admission
Address: 1115 FM 969, Bastrop, TX
Why you need to go: The corn maze at Barton Hill Farms is unlike any other in Texas! Stopping by and exploring during their fall festival is beyond perfect timing.
This article was updated since it was originally published on August 28, 2019.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.