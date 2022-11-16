A TikToker Assigned Designer Purses To Different Texas Cities & San Antonio Locals Are So Defensive
"If San Antonio isn’t an LV or a coach bag"
With the purpose of selecting designer purses that describe different Texas cities, an Austin local assigned this accessory to various Lone Star State locations based on the bag models he has spotted most frequently in each place.
TikTok user @newmanparkerr chose eight destinations and appointed a designer purse to each one of them. Houston was the only metro area that got two bags.
In the video captioned "your Texas city as a handbag," the Austinite gives Austin the Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag, Houston gets the Le Cagole Balenciaga bag and the MCM backpack, and Dallas obtains the classic Birkin Hermes purse.
After Dallas, the man moves to San Antonio, assigning it a Consuela bag, which made local TikTok users unsatisfied with the selection.
"San Antonio is done dirty, lol. We’re the YSL denim puffer, thank you very much," a user chimed in.
"Not the Consuela bag for SA, and you’re not wrong because I see them daily," another person wrote in the previously mentioned post.
“Really, again with the San Antonio slander, lol. The only place I can think of ppl having those bags is at the river walk," a TikToker added in the comments.
On the other hand, most of the purse choices the content creator chose were approved by the rest of the commenters that decided to share their opinions.
After his choice for San Antonio, the TikToker gives Waco the Madewell Transport Tote, El Paso earns a Louis Vuitton Neverfull, Beaumont gets a fringe redone Louis Vuitton bag, and, last but not least, Fort Worth receives the Gucci Soho Disco crossbody.