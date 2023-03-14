You Can Have A Neat Dinner With Giraffes & Swim With Otters At This Wondrous Ranch In Texas
Safari adventures have never looked so trendy!
If you want a different weekend plan that doesn’t include the typical shopping, going to the movies, or hitting up a bar, there’s a chill ranch in Texas that’s just the right option for all things unconventional…you know, sharing a charcuterie board with giraffes, for example.
Blue Hills Ranch is just about a 15-minute drive from Waco, TX, where you’ll find 15 acres of exciting activities away from the busy city life.
The installation offers 60-minute exclusive tours of up to six people that let them see and interact with animals like giraffes, kangaroos, mini donkeys, zebras, cows, deer, emus, and more. The Safari Ranch Adventure has a rate of $40 per person from December 1 to February 28 and $50 per person from March 1 to November 30.
If you’re feeling a little bit more adventurous, swimming with cute otters might be the perfect option to boost your day and fill it with the energy of these small-clawed animals.
You will join Otto and Sweet Pea in their hot tub, where you can feed them fish popsicles and shrimp treats. The Otter Adventure is a 60-minute activity open to groups of a maximum of six people 12 years or older. Prices range from $150 to $200 per person.
Now, if you’re more of a foodie and don’t want to get too intrepid, Blue Hills Ranch also has a one-hour dining experience where you’ll be joined by giraffes.
You’ll get some wine, salad, a charcuterie board, and dessert…and sharing some of these ingredients with the tall friends is completely optional. Rates are $400 per person and $350 per person for cabin guests.
Speaking of cabin guests, if you’re not in the mood to go back to the city, the ranch is also a resort with cabins equipped with a kitchenette, a full-size walk-in shower, and a balcony, among others. Rates are $100 to $500 per night.
This peaceful country getaway is definitely a bucket list experience!
Price: $100+/night
Address: 2032 Blue Cut Rd. N., McGregor, TX
Why You Need To Go: You can have a safari adventure, swim with otters, and enjoy a dining experience with giraffes.