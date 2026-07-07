B.C. attorney general to provide update on legal options after deadly mass shooting

B.C. 'exploring legal options' after mass shooting
B.C. 'exploring legal options' after mass shooting
Prime Minister Mark Carney, centre, his wife Diana Fox Carney and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, left, place flowers at a memorial for the victims of a mass shooting, in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., Friday, Feb. 13, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
Writer

The British Columbia government says it's exploring legal options after the mass shooting where eight people were killed in Tumbler Ridge. 

Attorney General Niki Sharma is expected to meet with media today about those options, five months after the deadly shooting in the community in northeastern B.C. 

Public Safety Minister Nina Krieger said in May that the police investigation into the shooting was in its final stages, and a coroner's inquest had been called. 

The shooting left nine dead, including 18-year-old Jesse Van Rootselaar, whose use of ChatGPT before the shooting is now the subject of multiple lawsuits against the chatbot's creator OpenAI and the company's founder Sam Altman. 

The lawsuits against the artificial intelligence firm include an action filed in B.C. Supreme Court in March by the guardians of 12-year-old Maya Gebala, who was shot in the head but survived. 

Prime Minister Mark Carney announced last month that the federal government would contribute $200 million toward building a new high school in Tumbler Ridge and to modernize the local health-care centre. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

The deadline for the Keurig class action settlement is this week and you can get $50

This settlement is for K-Cups and Keurig brewing machines.

The 'Grand Canyon of the East' is 3 hrs from Toronto and it's like a mini trip to Arizona

It has 3 majestic waterfalls.

This government benefit is giving payments of more than $200 to eligible Canadians in July

Payment amounts just increased!

Costco has special coupons up to 41% off for some members and here's how to get the deals

Food, clothes, electronics and more items are discounted.

Premiers Smith, Ford unveil proposed west-east oil pipeline route

Alberta, Ontario unveil west-east pipeline route

You can now take a $10 train from Toronto to a riverside city that feels like Europe

No car needed!

You're not a true Ontarian unless you've seen at least 4 of these 9 beautiful provincial parks

How many can you check off the list?

5 questions about Canada I don't know how to answer, as a Canadian who moved away

I’m sorry, but why are we constantly apologizing? 🇨🇦