'Stronger together': B.C.'s Eby sends Thanksgiving message to Albertans

B.C.'s Eby sends Thanksgiving message to Albertans
B.C.'s Eby sends Thanksgiving message to Albertans
NDP Leader David Eby stands on the shore of the Puntledge river following an announcement in Courtenay, B.C., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Writer

BC NDP Leader David Eby has issued a Thanksgiving message encouraging Albertans to vote for unity with Canada in next week's referendum on their province's place in Confederation.

Eby says his party's candidates are proud of a Canada that includes Alberta, and he hopes the province votes to stay with the rest in the country on Oct. 19, rather than support a second, binding referendum on leaving.

He says in Sunday's message on social media that the two provinces have bonds of family, friendship and business and are "stronger together." 

A campaign spokeswoman says Eby went to a pumpkin patch in Delta, B.C., with his family on Sunday and they'll spend time on Monday having fish and chips with the children's grandparents, in a family Thanksgiving tradition.

B.C. Conservatives' interim leader Lorne Doerkson says in a statement that he spent Thanksgiving in Vancouver "a long way" from his own kitchen table in Williams Lake, B.C., where there would typically be "too much turkey and a house full of family."

A campaign spokesman says Doerkson is instead marking Thanksgiving with campaign volunteers, a day after visiting a food bank.

The BC Greens did not immediately respond when asked how Leader Emily Lowan was marking Thanksgiving, although her schedule said she would be canvassing and attending a meet-and-greet event on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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