B.C. World Cup cost estimates spike again, but revenues up too
The British Columbia government says the cost of hosting World Cup matches in Vancouver has spiked again and could reach $729 million, with even the lowest projection now exceeding the highest estimate from last year.
But it says provincial net hosting costs could go down by more than $30 million due to projected revenue also being higher than previously estimated.
With the first match at BC Place just 15 days away, the province has released a new range of total costs from $685 million to $729 million, up from $532 million to $624 million last June.
That means the midpoint estimate is up by $129 million, or 22.3 per cent.
The province says in a briefing document that there were "still many unknowns" when the previous estimates were issued almost a year ago, including which countries would play in Vancouver and "evolving FIFA requirements."
The City of Vancouver and public sector service providers will cover more than half of the total costs, with the rest coming from Crown-owned stadium company PavCo and the province.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2026.
By Marissa Birnie | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.