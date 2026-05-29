How World Cup cost estimates in B.C. have soared over the years
The estimated cost of hosting World Cup matches in Vancouver has repeatedly increased and is now almost triple an initial estimate by the B.C. government. Here's how the increases have unfolded.
March 2022: The province estimates the total costs at approximately $240 to $260 million.
January 2023: The City of Vancouver’s costs alone are estimated to be $230 million, excluding BC Place Stadium costs.
April 2024: With confirmation that seven matches will be played in Vancouver, the province estimates gross costs at between $483 million and $581 million.
June 2025: The province increases the gross cost estimate to between $532 million and $624 million.
May 29, 2025: The province again increases gross cost estimates, to $685 million to $729 million.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2026.
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