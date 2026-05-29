How World Cup cost estimates in B.C. have soared over the years

How B.C. World Cup costs soared over the years
How B.C. World Cup costs soared over the years
UV grow lights seen on the grass pitch installed at B.C. Place in Vancouver, B.C., on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. The lights are used to cultivate and maintain high quality turf for FIFA World Cup.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns
Writer

The estimated cost of hosting World Cup matches in Vancouver has repeatedly increased and is now almost triple an initial estimate by the B.C. government. Here's how the increases have unfolded.

March 2022: The province estimates the total costs at approximately $240 to $260 million.

January 2023: The City of Vancouver’s costs alone are estimated to be $230 million, excluding BC Place Stadium costs.

April 2024: With confirmation that seven matches will be played in Vancouver, the province estimates gross costs at between $483 million and $581 million.

June 2025: The province increases the gross cost estimate to between $532 million and $624 million.

May 29, 2025: The province again increases gross cost estimates, to $685 million to $729 million.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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