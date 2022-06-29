This Ski Hill In Alberta Still Has So Much Snow That They're Opening For Canada Day Weekend
Summer skiing, anyone? ☀️⛷️
If you're looking for some last-minute Canada Day weekend plans, did you think about skiing or snowboarding?
One Alberta ski hill has had so much snow this winter that it's actually re-opening for the long weekend so there's one more chance to hit the slopes.
While ski season officially ended in May at Banff Sunshine Village, over 900 cm of snow landed on its slopes over winter.
As a result, the resort said there was still a "surplus" of snow in June which means they've been able to open for some summer skiing before closing properly on July 3.
Sunshine Village will be opening its Strawberry Express chairlift and the runs around it will be cleared. Skiing and snowboarding hours will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. over the long weekend.
If you've already bought your season pass for the 2022-2023 ski season, you're in luck as you'll actually be able to head to the slopes for free, while pass holders for the 2021-2022 will get 50% off their lift pass.
Even if you don't pass and you want to get in on the action, lift tickets will be available at summer prices of $59 per person.
A small terrain park will be available to use and you'll still be able to get food and drink on-site if you've worked up an appetite.
Even if skiing isn't your thing, you can still head up and take a walk through the Sunshine Meadows.
The resort will also be selling a limited number of "I Rode Sunshine in July" shirts in its stores to commemorate the occasion.
If you're bound for the slopes, happy skiing and don't forget your sunscreen!
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
Banff Sunshine Village
Price: Lift passes from $59 a day.
When: Until July 3, 2022 weather depending.
Address: Banff Sunshine Village Ski Resort, AB
Why You Need To Go: You can sneak in some summer skiing and get down to the slopes this Canada Day weekend for the last time until winter.