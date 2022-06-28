Here's What's Open & Closed This Canada Day 2022 In Alberta
The long weekend is almost here!
The Canada Day long weekend is almost here and whether you've got big vacation plans or if you're just chilling at home, that extra day off is going to be pretty sweet.
If you're headed out hiking, camping or to the beach, you'll need to check out when your local stores and services are open so you can stock up on supplies and plan your weekend accordingly.
Here's what will be open and closed on July 1, 2022, in Alberta:
Grocery stores
Safeway: Open regular hours
Co-op: Most locations will be open. Hours may vary at some locations so customers should check their local store website.
Costco: Closed
Sobeys: Most locations will be open. Hours may vary at some locations so customers should check their local store website.
FreshCo: Open regular hours
Real Canadian Superstore and No Frills: Most locations will be open. Hours may vary at some locations so customers are recommended to check their local store website.
Walmart: Open regular hours
Save On Foods: Most locations will be open. Hours may vary at some locations so customers are recommended to check their local store website.
Liquor stores
Ace Liquor: Open regular hours
Co-op Wines Spirits and Beer: Open regular hours
Liquor Depot: Open regular hours
Sobeys Liquor: Open regular hours
Malls
West Edmonton Mall: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Edmonton City Centre: Open noon to 5 p.m.
Kingsway Mall, Edmonton: Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Mill Woods Town Centre, Edmonton: Open noon to 5 p.m.
CF Chinook Centre, Calgary: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
CF Market Mall, Calgary: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Core Shopping Centre, Calgary: Open noon to 5 p.m.
CrossIron Mills: Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Southcentre Mall, Calgary: Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Government services
Canada Post: There will be no collection or delivery of mail.
Banks: Closed.
Calgary Transit: Buses, C-Trains and On Demand will be operating on a Sunday level of service.
Edmonton Transit: ETS bus routes will operate on their regular Sunday schedules, with additional service for the fireworks celebration. Capital/Metro Line trains run on Saturday schedules.
Things to do
Calgary Zoo: Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The last entry is at 5 p.m.
Calgary Recreation Services: Closed
Cineplex theatres: Open regular hours
Calaway Park: Open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.