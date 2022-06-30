NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

canada day 2022

7 Things To Do In Alberta This Canada Day 2022 & They're All Free

Celebrate the cheap way!

Calgary Staff Writer
Olympic Plaza in Calgary.

Olympic Plaza in Calgary.

Jeff Whyte | Dreamstime

Canada Day 2022 is finally here and with a long weekend to plan for, things can get a little bit pricey. But there are actually a ton of really cool things happening all over Alberta to ring in the Canada Day long weekend and best of all, they're completely free.

From street fairs, Indigenous showcases and national parks, here are some of the free things you can visit this Canada Day:

Live music at Olympic Plaza

When: From 11 a.m to 5 p.m.

Address: 228 Eighth Ave. S.W., Calgary, AB

Why You Need To Go: Free performances will be going on throughout the day with genres including performing jazz, Indigenous, Afro-Fusion, hip-hop, folk, country and more.

Website

Visit a National Park

Why You Need To Go: For one day only, admission to Canada's most stunning National Parks is completely free. You could spend Canada Day surrounded by the mountains and lakes of Banff, Jasper, Waterton and more.

Website

Fort Calgary's Indigenous Showcase and Powwow

When: From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Address: 750 Ninth Ave. S.E., Calgary, AB

Why You Need To Go: Fort Calgary will be hosting an Indigenous showcase and Powwow which will be focusing on education and reconciliation. Indigenous leader and founder of the Orange Shirt Society Phyllis Webstad will be speaking and there will also be musical performances and a market.

Website

Fireworks at Calgary's Municipal Building

When: 11 p.m.

Address: Municipal Building, 800 Macleod Tr. S.E., Calgary, AB

Why You Need To Go: Enjoy some beautiful fireworks with a music soundtrack on CJSW 90.9FM at 11 p.m.

Website

East Village Street Fair

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Address: East Village, Calgary, AB

Why You Need To Go: Over 100 vendors, musicians and cultural performances will be heading to the East Village for its annual Canada Day street fair.

Website

Tour the Alberta Legislature

When: Noon to 5 p.m.

Address: Alberta Legislature, 10800 97 Ave. N.W., Edmonton, AB

Why You Need To Go: You're able to take a peek inside the Legislature building and even head to the Chamber Floor. Outside the building, there'll also be food stands, activities and live music.

Website

Grab some BBQ at Ice District Plaza

When: 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Address: 10360 102 St. N.W., Edmonton, AB.

Why You Need To Go: In a BBQ like no other, you can celebrate Canada Day with live entertainment, food, photo ops, axe throwing and more. Edmonton's own STEREOS will be headling the event from 9:15 p.m.

Website

