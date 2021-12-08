Trending Tags

Barefoot's New Oreo Wine Tastes Like Cookies & Sounds Like The Ultimate Guilty Pleasure

We've all got that one strange combo that's secretly amazing...

@markie_devo | TikTok

What's your secret pairing that sounds super weird when you talk about it, but it actually tastes amazing?

It could be butter in coffee, chocolate on pickles or salt and vinegar chips with a glass of shiraz.

Or maybe it's Oreo Thins and a nice red blend.

Oreo and Barefoot Winery are teaming up to deliver a strange combo that might be your next secret obsession — especially on a quiet night when you just need a little "me" time.

It's called Barefoot X Oreo Thins and it tastes like cookies and creme, according to Barefoot.

The California-based winery is preparing to sell a limited batch of the unusual wine blend, and it goes on sale Thursday in what appears to be a U.S.-only exclusive (Sorry, Canada).

The wine was apparently made to be the perfect pairing for Oreo Thins, Oreo's slimmer, trimmer cookie cousin. That means they actually want you to grab a bottle and kick back with a pack of cookies.

Barefoot has already sent a few bottles out to social media influencers and it looks like each order will include two bottles of wine, along with one pack of Oreo Thins.

A card included with the wine shows that it's a little more complex than a straight-up cookies-and-creme flavour. It also has notes of chocolate, oak, blackberry and dark cherry.

@markie_devo

OREO X BAREFOOT WINE Limited edition Red Blend wine & gift box🍷🍪.. #oreo #barefootwine #PawlidayPics #SimsSelves #fyp #foodblog #unboxing #chubster

The card doesn't say anything about actually dipping your Oreos in the wine.

But if you're already combining cookies and booze, are you really going to draw the line at dunking one in the other?

