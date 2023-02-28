A Bartender Called Out A Guy's 'No Ice' Order & The Attitude Is Too Much For Some TikTokers
A bartender on TikTok is teaching people a lesson on what "no ice" in a cocktail really means, and it's quickly turned into a bartenders-versus-customers debate on the platform.
Nashville TikToker Jemima June posted a video of a back-and-forth with a customer who ordered an alcoholic drink and it seems like people can't handle her attitude in the clip.
In the video, a man orders a tequila cranberry drink from June and specifies that he doesn't want ice.
The man then repeatedly yells "no ice" as June is making the drink.
"There's no ice in that," the bartender finally says before asking if perhaps the man wants a double tequila cranberry.
"Just because you say no ice, doesn't mean you're going to get more alcohol," she continues before repeating it again.
"Double. That means you're going to get more alcohol," she says at the end of the video.
Reaction in the comments is mixed, but a lot of people pointed out the bartender should've handled it a bit better.
"I get the frustration but my god could’ve been handled better," one person said.
"In order to work as a bartender the requirements is to have a passive aggressive attitude," another person exclaimed.
One TikToker who says they are also a bartender chimed in writing: "As a bartender I just make their drink. If they want more alcohol I just let them know it’ll be charged as a double no lecture needed."
Another commenter simply explained what people should know when ordering drinks at the bar.
"No ice=more mixer, Double=more alcohol," they shared.
Other people who also said they are bartenders backed June, saying they get orders like this all the time.
"Love being the bartender to spread this knowledge …..Andddd they never want a double," one comment reads.
"Us bartenders know exactly what no ice means. You knew instantly your face you’re like okay no ice got it," another replied.
One other person defended June saying the only reason she was yelling was because it was "LOUD AF" at the venue.
Others started comparing the man's drink order to Starbucks.
"When the Starbucks crowd is finally old enough for bars," one TikToker wrote.
"At Starbucks they try to do this to get a 'better deal' but we would still charge for the extra beverage," another person commented.
This isn't the first time the Nashville bartender has gotten a lot of reaction to one of her TikTok videos.
In September 2022, June went viral after posting a video of how she dealt with a drunk customer who refused to pay for their drinks. People admired how the bartender handled the situation.