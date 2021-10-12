BC Is Getting Ready To Vaccinate Kids Next Month & Here's How Parents Can Register Them
Masks are now mandatory in all indoor spaces for children aged 5 and up.
In a press conference on October 12, Dr. Bonnie Henry encouraged families with children ages 5 to 11 to register for the vaccine.
Although it is not approved for that age group by Health Canada, Dr. Henry said the province may have vials available for children in those age groups by early November.
While the approval date has also not yet been confirmed, Dr. Henry added: "We will aim to have all logistics in place to provide vaccinations as soon as possible when it is approved."
Dr. Henry went on to say that she is "adjusting the public mask mandate to include all children ages 5 and up as is similar now in schools."
In addition to this, she said that long-term care workers and assisted living staff must be vaccinated as of today and all health care workers must be vaccinated by the end of October.
How to register
You can register yourself or your children for the vaccine through the Get Vaccinated portal or by phone by calling 1-833-838-2323.