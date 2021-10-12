Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
EN - News
covid-19 vaccine

BC Is Getting Ready To Vaccinate Kids Next Month & Here's How Parents Can Register Them

Masks are now mandatory in all indoor spaces for children aged 5 and up.

BC Is Getting Ready To Vaccinate Kids Next Month & Here's How Parents Can Register Them
Government of British Columbia | Flickr

In a press conference on October 12, Dr. Bonnie Henry encouraged families with children ages 5 to 11 to register for the vaccine.

Although it is not approved for that age group by Health Canada, Dr. Henry said the province may have vials available for children in those age groups by early November.

While the approval date has also not yet been confirmed, Dr. Henry added: "We will aim to have all logistics in place to provide vaccinations as soon as possible when it is approved."

Dr. Henry went on to say that she is "adjusting the public mask mandate to include all children ages 5 and up as is similar now in schools."

In addition to this, she said that long-term care workers and assisted living staff must be vaccinated as of today and all health care workers must be vaccinated by the end of October.

How to register

You can register yourself or your children for the vaccine through the Get Vaccinated portal or by phone by calling 1-833-838-2323.

From Your Site Articles

Canada Has 'Left No Stone Unturned' To Get People With Mixed Vaccines Recognized By The US

Canadian officials are "waiting anxiously" to see what American officials decide to do, according to Dr. Theresa Tam.

@albertahealthservices | Instagram, @yvrairport | Instagram

Federal government officials are trying to get people with mixed vaccines recognized as fully vaccinated by the U.S. and discussions are also happening with other nations around the world.

Dr. Theresa Tam said that Canada has presented information to the U.S. on how mixed vaccine doses and stretched intervals between doses are working here along with data about efficacy and safety, particularly for an AstraZeneca dose followed by an mRNA vaccine dose.

Keep Reading Show less

A Calgary Restaurant Got Its Business Licence Suspended For Ignoring COVID-19 Restrictions

They were also issued a total of 27 tickets.

Wachiwit | Dreamstime, YourAlberta | Twitter

A Calgary restaurant is in hot water with local officials after blatantly ignoring COVID-19 restrictions that are currently in place in the city.

According to a press release on Thursday, October 7, the City of Calgary is officially suspending the business licence for Without Papers Pizza after it openly defied the city's bylaw, which mandates proof of vaccination for places like restaurants.

Keep Reading Show less

Canada Is Making Vaccination Mandatory For Federal Employees Even If They Work From Home

Exemptions can happen but they will be "exceedingly narrow," according to Justin Trudeau.

CDC | Unsplash, @justinpjtrudeau | Instagram

The Government of Canada's mandatory vaccination policy has come into effect for federal employees and it even applies to those who work from home.

On October 6, it was revealed that all employees in the core public administration — including those who work in federal government departments, the RCMP and the Canada Border Services Agency — must be fully vaccinated by October 29.

Keep Reading Show less

These COVID-19 Thanksgiving Rules In BC Will Help Keep You & Your Family Safe

Dr. Bonnie Henry gave some straightforward advice for those celebrating.

The Government of British Columbia | Flickr, Rawpixelimages | Dreamstime

The B.C.government is advising people how to celebrate Thanksgiving this year with COVID-19 rules in mind.

This comes after the increased restriction in schools and a recent announcement of mandatory vaccines for public service workers.

Keep Reading Show less