Beauty Queens From Argentina & Puerto Rico Got Married In Secret & The Video Is So Touching
They kept their relationship private for years! 💍
The former Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico just shared some exciting news on Instagram, where they revealed that not only have they been dating for two years, but they're now married.
In a shared Instagram reel, Miss Argentina Mariana Varela and Miss Puerto Rico Fabiola Valentin posted a series of videos and photos from their trips together, and the posts build up to their engagement and finally the secret wedding they held a few days ago.
"After deciding to keep our relationship private, we opened the doors to them on a special day. 28/10/22 ❤️💍✨," the caption says.
The beauty queens met in 2020 during the Miss Grand International competition, the New York Post reports.
Both Varela and Valentin made it to the top 10 representing their countries.
They have posted pictures together since then but never confirmed they were linked romantically.
In the Instagram reel, the couple can be seen showing off their engagement rings, and the engagement itself shows "marry me" in balloons.
The video then shows Valentin putting an engagement ring on Varela and the reel ends with the newlyweds kissing on the steps of the marriage bureau in Puerto Rico.
Other beauty queens congratulated the newlyweds on the wonderful news.
"Omg congratulations MGI brought together a beautiful union 😍," Abena Akuaba wrote in the comments.
"Omg! Congratulations sisters! Lovelovelove! ❤️😍," Samantha Bernardo said.
Fans also left heartwarming messages on the reel.
"MY GRAND LOVE STORY❤️😍 LOVE U BOTH GIRLS❤️👑👑," one person said.
"Omgggggg 😍😍😍 I’m so happyyyyy," another person wrote.
Argentina became the first country in Latin America to legalize same-sex marriage in 2010 and Puerto Rico legalized the union in 2015.