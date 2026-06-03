'Biggest Canadian flag' unfurled in Vancouver for World Cup, but may breach etiquette
A Metro Vancouver ski resort has unveiled what it says is the largest Canadian flag ever made as it showcases its support for Canada's team in the World Cup.
The flag is spread out on The Cut, a ski run on Grouse Mountain, and is clearly visible from across Burrard Inlet in Vancouver.
Adam Rootman, senior director of marketing at Grouse Mountain Resort, says in a statement that as Vancouver welcomes international visitors, they wanted to put their support behind the home squad "in a way that is truly unforgettable."
Blast Media Print, the B.C. company that made the flag, says it's 160 metres long by 80 metres tall, or about the size of two football fields, and is made of special weather-resistant fabric.
Grouse Mountain's statement says certification by Guinness World Records as the largest flag ever displayed on a mountain is imminent.
However, the display of the flag appears to breach etiquette set out by the federal government, which dictates that national flags should never touch the ground.
A spokesperson for Grouse Mountain was not immediately available for comment.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2026.
Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.