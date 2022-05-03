Blood Moon Total Lunar Eclipse Will Be Visible In Canada This Month & Here's How To See It
This will be the longest total lunar eclipse seen in Canada in 15 years! 🌔
There will be a total lunar eclipse visible across most of Canada in May and it's a blood moon which means the moon will turn red!
With this eclipse, almost all areas of the country will get to see the total phase of the blood moon total lunar eclipse in the evening on May 15 and overnight into May 16.
According to EarthSky, this total eclipse is "central" because the full moon will pass centrally through the axis of Earth's dark shadow.
These types of eclipses usually have the longest total phase and with this one, the duration of totality lasts for almost an hour and a half!
Throughout the eclipse, the Moon will be moving through the constellation Libra so not only will you be able to see the moon turn red but you'll get to see it surrounded by the stars of Libra.
The Weather Network said this will be the longest total lunar eclipse that has been seen from Canada since 2007 which is 15 years ago!
Unlike solar eclipses, lunar eclipses are safe to view with the naked eye.
You can use binoculars and telescopes to enhance the view but no special equipment is actually needed to watch the moon move through Earth's shadow and turn red.
For most parts of Canada, the duration of the entire eclipse is more than five hours and the duration of totality (when the moon is fully in Earth's shadow) is 1 hour, 24 minutes and 52 seconds.
In Toronto and Montreal, the full phase starts at 11:29 p.m. ET on May 15 and the maximum is at 12:11 a.m. ET on May 16.
Halifax, Moncton and Charlottetown will see the full start at 12:29 a.m. AT on May 16 and the maximum is at 1:11 a.m. AT.
In St. John's, the full phase begins at 12:59 a.m. NT on May 16 and then the maximum is at 1:41 a.m. NT.
When viewing in Iqaluit, full begins at 11:29 p.m. ET on May 15 and the maximum is at 12:11 a.m. ET on May 16.
For other parts of Canada, the eclipse will be shorter because by the time the moon rises in the sky the eclipse will have already started.
In Vancouver, the maximum is at 9:11 p.m. PT on May 15.
Calgary's full phase begins at 9:29 p.m. MT on May 15 and then the maximum is at 10:11 p.m. MT.
The full phase in Winnipeg begins at 10:29 p.m. CT on May 15 and the maximum is at 11:11 p.m. CT.
In Regina, Full begins at 9:29 p.m. CT on May 15 and the maximum is at 10:11 p.m. CT.
In Yellowknife, the local max is at 10:32 p.m. MT on May 15.
Whitehorse will only get a partial eclipse with the local max at 10:45 p.m. MT on May 15.
You can check when the eclipse will be visible where you live online. Happy viewing!